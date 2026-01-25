Edwin Sodi, a hard man to trace?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A report by the metro’s supply chain management division, dated September 2025, reveals that attempts to serve Sodi and his partners with letters informing them of their blacklisting came to nought because the city couldn’t find their addresses.

Almost three years after Tshwane authorities pledged to blacklist controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi and his partners, they have yet to do so, citing an inability to establish the companies’ addresses.

Sodi is often seen in his nightclub, LIV Sandton, a high-profile spot frequented by celebrities.

A report by the metro’s supply chain management division, dated September 2025, reveals that attempts to serve Sodi and his partners with letters informing them of their blacklisting came to nought because the city couldn’t find their addresses.

“The restriction process restarted after engagements with the National Treasury. Intention letters for the joint venture and respective partners [were] dispatched to affected contractors. The city, however, could not deliver the letters, first through physical delivery by the TMPD [Tshwane metro police department] and then by way of registered mail through Postnet.”

The Treasury offered to help by checking if it had had any recent communication with the companies related to state contracts.

“All these failed, and legal advice was sought on the way forward, which [was] that the city may proceed with the matter in the absence of the affected contractors,” said the report, adding that the municipality’s group audit and risk section had been mandated to preside over the process and see it through to a conclusion.”

More on this story here