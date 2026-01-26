ANC councillors break ranks, sound alarm over rot in Madibeng municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC councillors in Madibeng municipality have accused the party’s leadership of overseeing what they see as an ongoing decline in the municipality’s accountability, governance and service delivery.

In a document dated January 19 that TimesLIVE Premium has seen, the councillors raised formal complaints, warning of ongoing administrative failures and alleged misconduct that are affecting the public trust while undermining the party’s standing on the ground.

ANC councillor Lucas Motaung said his intervention by writing directly to municipal manager Quiet Kgatla was rooted in his constitutional oversight role and concerns about governance in Madibeng.

“This decision comes after there were activities around November and December 2025 that needed internal engagement within the mayoral committee,” Motaung said.

Motaung said while councillors would ordinarily channel concerns through the executive mayor, speaker and senior council structures, the nature of the issues warranted direct engagement with the administration.

“As a councillor, I don’t have to take this kind of letter to the municipal manager. Normally, I would consult the executive mayor, the speaker and seniors of council. But these questions are administrative and are addressed to the municipal manager,” he said.

Despite repeated briefings and council discussions, little has changed, while senior officials continue to operate without consequence. — ANC councillor Lucas Motaung

Motaung alleged there was poor leadership, weak oversight and a failure to act decisively on reported irregularities.

“Despite repeated briefings and council discussions, little has changed, while senior officials continue to operate without consequence,” he said.

Now that there are internal tensions in the committee, they are suddenly claiming concern. These are the very same individuals who closed ranks and protected the mayoral committee when Save SA was exposing these issues. — Save SA president Sydney Monnakgotla

Save SA president Sydney Monnakgotla said he was not satisfied that the ANC councilors were now raising these concerns. He said the same councillors had previously defended the mayoral committee when his party had raised similar allegations.

“Now that there are internal tensions in the committee, they are suddenly claiming concern. These are the very same individuals who closed ranks and protected the mayoral committee when Save SA was exposing these issues,” he said.

Monnakgotla alleged that the Madibeng municipality was riddled with corruption and irregularities and had failed to deliver adequate services to its residents.

“We are only left with a shell of a municipality, it has collapsed. There must be investigations into this council, accountability must be taken and the Madibeng people deserve service delivery.”

Motaung also raised concerns about the handling of projects carried over into the current financial year, as well as the suspension of officials and the appointment of consultants. He questioned why the council was not formally engaged before decisions were taken.

“Some officials were suspended for alleged wrongdoing, but we were never told how that wrongdoing happened,” he said.

“These are programmes approved by council. If there were problems, the administration should have written to council to explain why a consultant was needed. Instead, suspensions were issued and consultants appointed without proper engagement.”

Kgatla was given seven days from January 19 to respond to the councillors’ grievances.

When approached for comment, Kgatla claimed the complaints lacked sufficient detail and that clearer, more precise questions would be required before the municipality could provide responses to them.

“The questions of the complainant that I have seen are not specific to be able to answer, as reference is made to irregularities, but in a general statement.”