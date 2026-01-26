Drone debris sparks fires at two enterprises in Russia’s Krasnodar region, authorities say

Two enterprises caught fire and one person was injured in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia’s Krasnodar region after drone fragments fell on them, the regional emergencies centre said on Monday.
The centre did not specify what enterprises were affected. The city hosts a private refinery with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for domestic use and export.
Russia’s defence ministry said air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 in the Krasnodar region.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.