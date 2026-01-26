The story behind the Mandela tapes makes Sundance world premiere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Troublemaker' director Antoine Fuqua and activist Mac Maharaj discuss one of the scenes. Maharaj is a key figure in the documentary, which makes its premiere at Sundance this Tuesday. Photo: MARKUS DAVIES

More than 70 hours of rare, previously unreleased audio recordings of Nelson Mandela form the basis for a new documentary titled Troublemaker: The Story Behind the Mandela Tapes, which makes its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival’s Yarrow Theatre in Park City, Utah, in the US on Tuesday.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (King Arthur, Olympus Has Fallen, Training Day) with executive producer Mac Maharaj and screenwriter Michael Toomey Mann, Troublemaker (named after the Xhosa translation of Mandela’s birth name, Rolihlahla) follows Mandela’s journey in his own words, from activist to his election as South Africa’s first black president — revealing the emotionally vulnerable side of Mandela that few have ever seen before, in his own words.

The documentary draws on the recordings Mandela made while writing his autobiography Long Walk to Freedom, paired with first-hand accounts from Maharaj, archival footage and animated visuals by South African artist Thabang Lehobye.

It took three years to film and nearly a decade to create from concept to the finished product.

“I got a call from (producer) Mark Bauch who was involved, and he said, ‘we’d like to do a film about Nelson Mandela’ — and I thought, ‘of course, but what was the angle?’” Fuqua told Sunday Times.

“And then I met (producer and writer) Arthur Landon, who told me that about 70 hours’ worth of tapes from Mandela telling his own story, and that Mac Maharaj was involved … that sealed it for me — to have a voice like Mac giving perspective on what Mandela is saying. I then flew to South Africa to meet with Mac.”

“Troublemaker” slate filming in South Africa. Photo: Maz Makhani. (Maz Makhani.)

Fuqua travelled back and forth from Los Angeles to Cape Town over three years, scouting locations, visiting jail cells and spending the night at the guard quarters of Robben Island.

“It was a very spooky experience, for me and my crew — we did it a couple times. I should’ve stayed in the cell, which would have been more comfortable. We also visited Mandela’s hometown (Qunu) and got to spend time with his grandson (Mandla Mandela).”

Maharaj, who was jailed in the same block as Mandela on Robben Island for 12 years from 1964-1976, gives a first-hand account from his former prison cell in Troublemaker.

Mac Maharaj revisits his jail cell at Robben Island in the documentary. (Photo: MARKUS DAVIES) (MARKUS DAVIES)

“Though one of the most influential and recognisable public figures on the world stage, Nelson Mandela was intensely guarded about his private life, and seldom expressed his emotions in public,” Maharaj said.

“Given the private and intimate nature of the conversations on the tapes, however, where Mandela describes some of the more traumatic and poignant moments of his life — like when he hears of the death of his son while in prison and his visit to his mother’s grave after his release — he lets the veil slip and his voice clearly expresses his deep emotions of those times. It is a human side of Mandela that very few have been exposed to.”

The 90-year-old former anti-apartheid activist and ANC leader recalled his first visit with Fuqua.

“On his first trip to South Africa for the making of the film we, his South African hosts, took him on a whirlwind cross-country tour of the places where significant events took place that shaped Mandela’s character and world view, including his birthplace (and childhood home) in the Transkei (Qunu, Mthatha, Mvezo); Fort Hare University; Soweto; Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria; the Voortrekker Monument; Constitution Hill; the Great Synagogue and the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, where Madiba’s 1965 Trial and the Rivonia Trial were held respectively; and Robben Island, to mention a few.”

“Troublemaker” Director Antoine Fuqua, along with SA producers Mark Bauch and Markus Davies at the Addo Elephant Park in 2023. Fuqua returned to SA in 2024 to finish filming. Photo: HILTON AUFREY (HILTON AUFREY)

South African Markus Davies, a producer on Troublemaker, recounted the film’s journey.

“I was first approached by (South African heritage curator) Gordon Metz in 2015. He has been widely recognised for his work in documenting the struggle against apartheid. We partnered with Mac Maharaj, and subsequently secured approval from the Nelson Mandela Foundation to access the audio recordings of the conversations between Richard Stengel and Nelson Mandela in their collaboration on Long Walk to Freedom.

“While there have been numerous productions about Mandela, we strongly believed that the discovery of these recordings — combined with Mac Maharaj’s unique relationship with Mandela and his role in shaping and smuggling the original Long Walk to Freedom manuscript off Robben Island — offered a unique opportunity to present a deeper, more authentic insight into Mandela’s thinking, leadership, and humanity.”

Antoine Fuqua, director of 'Troublemaker', an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. (Sundance Institute.)

Fuqua said the South African team brought him a spiritual awakening. “Mac’s incredible. He gave me so much insight and details that no one else could give on Mandela, and it taught me a lot about myself and about forgiveness and love and understanding.

“We visited the Voortrekker Monument, and they have all the marble sketches on the wall — and me and Mac were questioning some of the imagery, and then — the monument’s security kicked us out. Most likely, they didn’t like our line of questioning.

“I then looked at Mac, and said, ‘weren’t you upset about this?’ And he said, ‘no’, and neither should you be. He said, ‘you should want to talk to the man (who kicked us out). You should want to understand, what did we say that made them upset or offended them?’ Mac said, ‘if you don’t communicate and talk to somebody, then there’s never going to be any relationship or unity.

“And it was just one of those things where I could just hear Mandela, you know. I can hear the lessons from Mandela and Mac and it happened several times with other people that I met.”

Maharaj added: “We live in a time where powerful forces are determined to assert that ‘might is right’, and forces that seek to instil fear instead of friendship, forces that seek to bend the world to serve selfish needs. Our world needs a Mandela in each of us to come out, to manifest those qualities of leadership that make Mandela’s greatness enduring. That is why Troublemaker is a film that resonates with the times in which we live. There is something in it for each of us to appropriate in shaping our lives.”