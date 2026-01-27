Isinuka: where the earth breathes medicine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People come from across South Africa to bathe in Isinuka

High in the hills overlooking the small coastal town of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, the earth releases a stream of pink-hued water that many believe carries healing powers beyond science.

Known as Isinuka, the sacred spring continues to draw visitors from across South Africa, seeking physical healing, spiritual cleansing and renewal through rituals rooted in indigenous belief systems.

The site is alive with activity. Local women sell plastic containers for collecting water, while young boys offer to guide visitors up the steep, rugged paths. Near the base of the site is a small opening in the ground emitting a strong, Vicks-like sulphur smell. Visitors hover their heads or aching feet above the hole, believing the vapour relieves headaches, sinus problems and body pain.

Nobhengezile Solomani, who has sold plastic containers and umbona at Isinuka for more than 20 years, believes the spring healed her. (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

Isinuka is a natural spring located about 5km outside Port St Johns. Its pink colour and pungent smell are caused by a high iron and mineral content. For generations, it has been regarded as a sacred healing site, particularly among the AmaMpondo people.

The name Isinuka loosely translates to “it comes out by itself”, a reference to the way the water naturally emerges from the earth. According to oral history, the spring has long been used for spiritual cleansing and healing rituals, overseen by traditional custodians. Many believe people are drawn there after receiving dreams or ancestral instructions.

Elders recount that during the colonial and apartheid eras, white settlers attempted to commercialise the spring, fencing it off and restricting access. It is believed that shortly thereafter, the water mysteriously dried up, only to re-emerge at another location nearby, reinforcing local beliefs that Isinuka cannot be owned, sold or controlled.

Today the site continues to attract thousands, even as debates persist around conservation, access and the protection of indigenous spiritual heritage.

‘I was healed here’

Local vendor Nobhengezile Solomani, who has sold plastic containers and umbona (mielies) at Isinuka for more than 20 years, believes the spring healed her. She also makes money by availing Isinuka water and mud to visitors who cannot go up the hill.

“I don’t charge them for this because you cannot sell Isinuka. However, I accept whatever they can give me,” she said. “When I first came here, I had shingles. I was healed at Isinuka. I have seen people arrive unable to walk on their own, and when they leave, they slowly walk again.”

Here the water turns pink. The springs smell of sulphur that bites the nose but soothes the skin — OR Tambo district municipality

Solomani explained that Isinuka has different forms, each believed to serve a specific purpose.

“The white Isinuka is for drinking, to cleanse you from the inside. The pink one is for painful feet and steaming. The mud is smeared on the face and body. You can also mix it with water and drink it — it helps with ulcers, tonsils and sinus.”

Visitors climb a steep hill to reach the famous pink pool. Access is difficult — the stairs are broken and people rely on exposed tree roots to pull themselves up. During the climb, a man carrying a 20-litre container of pink water slipped, sending his bucket tumbling down the hill. He quietly remarked that the incident was a message for him.

At the top, several people were immersed in the pool. Some were unclothed, others partially dressed, focused on prayer and ritual rather than modesty. One man explained that cleansing required full immersion, urging visitors not to feel self-conscious.

A young boy assists to get water from the womb-like hole (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

Among those in the pool was Sinesipho Gowana, 31, from Lusikisiki, about 45km away.

“I came to cleanse myself,” she said. “Isinuka is a place where you get help, where you get your luck back. I know someone who came here and got a job. I am hoping the same will happen for me. I also use the mud for my acne.”

Two men who work in Cape Town said they regularly visit Isinuka to seek guidance.

“When you come here, you pray and ask for what you want in life,” one said. “After I started coming here in 2015, things changed. I got promoted at work and at home things improved.”

Sangomas (traditional healers) are also known to perform rituals in nearby caves where Isinuka mud is found.

Sacred ground

According to the OR Tambo district municipality, Isinuka is “sacred ground where the earth breathes medicine. Here the water turns pink. The springs smell of sulphur that bites the nose but soothes the skin.

“For generations, people have climbed this hill believing: You don’t come to Isinuka to wash. You come to be restored.”

The site has three healing pools, caves used for applying healing clay and a stone spring shaped like a womb, believed to be the heartbeat of the hill.

Today people still travel to Isinuka for healing, cleansing and renewal — not because science explains it but because the land remembers. Isinuka is not a tourist stop; it is a calling — and if you hear it, you climb.