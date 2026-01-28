Hawks KZN boss Senona grilled on alleged Mkhwanazi-Matlala deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona testifies during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

KwaZulu-Natal directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testified on how he turned a blind eye when KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi allegedly offered to halt investigations into attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in exchange for information about deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Senona, who has been subjected to a Hawks misconduct probe, testified at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday. He faces allegations of misusing his position to assist Matlala win a R360m South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

He was also accused by SAPS crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo of leaking sensitive police information to Matlala.

He told the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminal infiltration of the justice cluster he met Matlala at his wedding in 2019 and has a social relationship with him.

He said he was not aware of any investigation against Matlala by the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team despite on January 2 2025 having sent the accused a copy of police minister Senzo Mchunu’s letter on the disbandment of the team.

Senona claimed he became aware of an investigation into Matlala when he accompanied him to meet Mkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal on April 15 2025.

The meeting was organised by former police minister Bheki Cele because Matlala had problems with his SAPS tender and needed assistance with purchase orders, he said.

“The general [Mkhwanazi] agreed to assist Matlala to get purchase orders from head office. It was the first time I heard about the investigation into Matlala of allegations about the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane in exchange for information in relation to Sibiya.”

Evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim asked whether Senona was not concerned about the alleged proposed deal by Mkhwanazi, “Did it not strike you as something that is of serious concern and should not be taking place?”

“I have never had any concerns about these discussions. When the general was talking to him, my understanding at the time was that the general was talking and the actual actions he was supposed to take, I do not know. For me it did not matter,” he said.

When probed further by the commissioners, Senona changed tack and told the commission he believed Mkhwanazi offered the deal to Matlala as a method to extract information.

“I believed general Mkhwanazi might have information that he knows and wanted further information.”

Senona was also asked whether he saw nothing wrong with accompanying Matlala to meet with Mkhwanazi to ask for a favour regarding his tender with the SAPS when the government was troubled over tender fraud.

“I did not have a problem with this one,” he said, adding at the time he did not know the Matlala contract was being investigated.

I deny having leaked any confidential information or using my position as the provincial head of DPCI for benefit of Matlala or the Big Five cartel — KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona

He also alleged Mkhwanazi sent him a “threatening message” after Matlala revealed he met with him at parliament’s ad hoc committee in November.

Senona, however, struggled to point out what scared him about the message Mkhwanazi sent him.

He said his interpretation of the message from Mkhwanazi was that he did not want him to share details about the meeting though that was not said.

According to the message, after Matlala spoke about the meeting Mkhwanazi warned he would have to reveal what was discussed in the meeting, and that would expose Matlala to Sibiya and an individual not named at the commission but described as “dangerous”.

He denied the allegation of improper use of his position to unduly benefit Matlala and other members and associates of the so-called Big Five cartel.

“I submit that these allegations are malicious and void of truth. I deny having leaked any confidential information or using my position as the provincial head of DPCI for benefit of Matlala or the Big Five cartel.

“The big five that I know, is an elephant, lion, buffalo, rhino and a leopard. That is the big five that I know in the country. This mentioned here, I do not know what they are talking about.”

Senona throughout his testimony denied involvement in criminal infiltration of the justice cluster.

He continues with his testimony on Wednesday.