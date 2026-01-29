Cavaliers’ video tribute leaves LeBron James in tears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

LeBron James maintains he has yet to decide if he is playing in his final NBA season, but his emotions on Wednesday might have given a hint into his mindset.

During a visit to his longtime home Cleveland, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star cried when the Cavaliers played a video tribute honouring him.

James was playing in Cleveland for the eighth time since ending his second Cavaliers stint after the 2017-18 season (including the 2022 All-Star Game), and each time he was lauded with a video. Never before did he react as he did on Wednesday.

The major difference this time was that the highlight package showed James scoring 25 consecutive Cleveland points as the Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons in game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals.

James said of his teary response: “I didn’t expect that. I try to take everything, not take the moments for granted, because it could be (my last game in Cleveland). Obviously, I haven’t made a decision on the future, but it very well could be.”

Regarding the 25-point explosion 19 years ago, James said: “I remember that moment like it was yesterday. I was the underdog going against that Detroit Piston team, and for us to win that game and then ultimately win game 6, I believe here, and going to the NBA finals was a pretty cool moment.”

Aside from video, James had a night to forget on Wednesday. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and six turnovers as the Lakers lost 129-99 to the Cavaliers.

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 29 games this season. The 21-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion owns career averages of 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Reuters