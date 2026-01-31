SA’s film industry ‘could deteriorate into a spaza shop’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 7th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

By Kgomotso Moganedi

South Africa’s once-thriving film and television industry is crippled by a broken funding system, stalled approvals and what industry veterans describe as a dangerous lack of political will.

That’s the consensus of hundreds of South African actors, producers and technical staff under the Save SA Film Jobs banner who protested against the industry’s decline outside parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

At the heart of the crisis is the department of trade, industry & competition’s (DTIC) film incentive and rebate scheme, a lifeline meant to sustain productions, protect jobs and attract international partners.

Instead, the nearly two-year delay in incentive approvals has thrown active productions into complete disarray and has threatened the survival of the sector.

Veteran actor and industry stalwart Jerry Mofokeng says the problem starts at a structural level.

“In simple terms, the legislative framework is flawed,” he said.

“You have two pots of funding, the DTIC and the National Film and Video Foundation, that don’t talk to each other. On top of that, there’s no political will to crack the whip and instruct the boards and management to fix this mess within a prescribed time.

“Planning is completely disorganised. Co-productions are lost. Equipment can’t be postponed, so you postpone the artists, and artists are then not paid.”

Former 'Generations' actress Kagiso Rakosa. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Former Generations actress Kagiso Rakosa says the impact is tangible.

“Production companies are cancelling projects altogether. This limits South African storytelling and escalates unemployment among actors and crew.”

For many performers and freelancers, acting is not a hobby; it’s a full-time profession.

“Being a thespian is rightfully regarded as a full-time job,” Rakosa adds. “No castings mean serious financial disruptions to livelihoods.”

Mofokeng says the damage extends far beyond delayed paydays.

“Companies close. Filmmakers lose their properties and assets. Productions are indefinitely on hold, and when that happens, you lose talent,” he says.

“The stalwarts cannot wait indefinitely. They move on.”

Mofokeng warns of an irreversible loss of the skills transfer and mentorship that once defined the industry.

South Africa’s reputation as a reliable filming destination is also under threat.

“Our partnerships start to look unprofessional and incompetent.”

Rakosa agrees that uncertainty is pushing international collaborators away.

“Why would anyone partner with a system that offers low expectations of profitability and stability?” she asks.

With competing countries offering faster approvals and clearer incentive systems, South Africa is rapidly losing ground.

Despite engagements with the government and protests staged last year, the industry says little has changed.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the muscle to bring the system to a halt like the Americans do,” says Mofokeng. “Sometimes it feels like if our vote mattered more, we would get attention.”

Rakosa believes that protests have not been taken seriously.

“That’s why we’re kicking off 2026 with the same crisis,” she says.

“We are professionals,” says Mofokeng. “We deserve a legislative framework that recognises us as such and protects both the workers and the industry.”

Rakosa echoes that call, highlighting the sector’s economic potential.

“Entertainment can be economically impactful,” she says. “Look at Nollywood; it produces over 2,500 films a year, generates about $6.4bn (R102bn) and contributes 1.1% to Nigeria’s GDP. There’s no reason South Africa can’t do the same.”

If nothing changes, Mofokeng fears a devastating decline.

“I fear we could deteriorate into a spaza shop,” he says bluntly.

“Let the politicians and the boards crack the whip,” says Mofokeng. “If necessary, transfer the funds to the NFVF.”

Rakosa is also despondent.

“It will simply cease to exist and won’t be seen as a viable career to invest in, especially for upcoming talent.”

Rakosa adds, “The DTIC must act now to support the local film and television industry and put consistent agreements in place to change the environment and better the entertainment sector.”

The launch of SABC Plus in Kramerville, Joburg, where actors such as Madla N gathered to celebrate. Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Black Brain Pictures executive producer Mandla N said the crisis was already hurting families.

“Save our industry is a very important initiative,” he said.

“At the end of the day, this is about incentives. It’s about our government supporting our industry. As Black Brain Pictures, we employ about 800 people a year. Can you imagine those individuals being affected? What does that mean for their families?”

He said the ripple effect was devastating.

“What if they are the breadwinners in their respective families? Now imagine those families starving. That’s why our industry needs to be saved.”

Bongani Lukhele from the DTIC told the Sunday Times it couldn’t respond to queries as they were liaising with the industry directly on these issues.