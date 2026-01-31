Unfinished Northcliff mansion becomes eyesore as bank seeks buyer after 20 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Perched on a Northcliff hill in Joburg, tucked between grand homes, an unfinished mansion looms over Tracey Lane — empty, incomplete and guarded by two caretakers.

A management firm services it weekly, bringing in water and cleaning out portaloos.

Built more than 20 years ago and never finished, the property is now owned by Standard Bank, which is looking for “a willing and able buyer as soon as possible”.

But neighbours say it’s an eyesore and should be demolished because it was not built to plan.

The view from the rooftop helipad at 10 Tracey Lane, the unfinished mansion on Northcliff Hill. Picture: Rawsons Northcliff (Rawsons Northcliff)

Estate agent Petronella van der Merwe, from Rawson Properties Northcliff, had the house on her books for years, watching multiple offers and deals collapse on the bleak three-storey structure.

“The house was the vision of Peter Beyrooti, a homeowner and builder,” Van der Merwe said. “This was his dream — an Italian design with everything you could imagine: an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a cinema and a helipad on the roof.”

The mansion sprawls across 1,387m² and includes five en suite bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, a butler’s kitchen, an additional suite, four garages and staff accommodation.

Neighbour Orla Ollewagen says the development destroyed the sweeping views she once enjoyed.

“It was single-storey at first. Now it’s triple-storey with a helipad on the roof,” she said.

Van der Merwe confirmed the helipad was ultimately useless, as aviation authorities indicated no permission would ever be granted for a helicopter to land on a suburban home in Northcliff.

The land was bought by Beyrooti in 2005 for R300,000.

“We got to know him as he started building,” Ollewagen said. “When he finished the first level, he paid R250,000 for a top slab so he could build upwards. He said it was a dream house, and his wife would decide whether they’d live in it or sell it.”

Construction dragged on in fits and starts, depending on Beyrooti’s cash flow.

An aerial view of the unfinished mansion's outdoor entertainment deck situated below the helipad. Picture: Rawsons Northcliff (Rawsons Northcliff)

“But then Peter’s wife was diagnosed with cancer, and when she died about 12 years ago, he lost all interest,” Ollewagen said.

Beyrooti later offered the property to Deon Ollewagen for R2m, saying he just wanted to recover his costs.

“If Deon had his way we’d have bought it, but I refused,” she said. “It would have cost too much to finish — Deon estimated R10m — so there was no point.”

Van der Merwe agreed, saying the design made completion especially expensive.

“None of the fittings or window openings are standard sizes because everything was designed to maximise the views,” she said.

Eventually the property went into escrow, with a bond granted by Standard Bank.

“But it was a shady deal,” Ollewagen said. “Strange people started staying in the empty house. We could see luxury cars coming and going.”

She recalled one incident when a group of men arrived carrying a large black bag, placed it on the driveway, doused it with petrol and stood around until it was completely incinerated.

The three-storey abandoned mansion. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Soon after, notices demanding fees were posted on the gate, and the sale appeared to collapse. The property reverted to Beyrooti, and vagrants began moving in.

“One morning I saw a homeless guy trying to pull out a window,” she said. “He told me he was just protecting it from people who wanted to steal it.”

As parts of the structure were stripped, the mansion fell further into disrepair.

Three years after her husband died in 2017, Ollewagen noticed a court notice posted on the gate indicating the property was part of legal proceedings. She contacted the lawyers, asking for it to be demolished because of its size, condition and concern about whether it complied with building regulations. But she heard nothing more.

Beyrooti died in 2025.

Standard Bank spokesperson Ron Derby said the property “remains secured in order to protect the bank’s interests”.

“At this stage, the property is not available for placement on the market, as the bank is in the process of finalising the necessary legal processes. Once these processes have been completed, the bank will be in a position to evaluate and consider the potential disposal of the property.”

Van der Merwe believes restoration would cost more than the home’s ultimate value.

Plans for the upper ground floor of 10 Tracey Lane, the abandoned mansion in Northcliff. Picture: Rawsons Northcliff (Rawsons Northcliff)

“Even if someone buys it for a steal, the best option would possibly be to demolish and start again,” she said.

“There needs to be a plan with this abandoned house. It hasn’t sold in 20 years, and in its current state, it’s unlikely to sell. It either needs to be demolished, made smaller or completed.”

Neighbour Kananelo Tlebere, the longest-residing resident in Tracey Lane — he bought his home in 2001 — remembers when nothing blocked his view of Johannesburg.

“Now it’s this monstrosity that’s never been finished,” he said. “It attracts unsavoury characters. I’d like it finished with decent people living in it. I’d really appreciate it if it could be demolished so I can have my views back.”