Teacher stabbed by pupil in southern France school

Police talk to pupils inside the La Guicharde middle school after a teacher was seriously injured when she was stabbed by a schoolboy in Sanary-sur-Mer near Toulon, France, on February 3 2026.

An art teacher was in a critical condition after she was stabbed several times by a 14-year-old pupil during class in a middle school in Sanary-sur-Mer, in southern France, on Tuesday, the local Toulon prosecutor said.

The 60-year-old teacher was stabbed three to four times in the torso with a knife in her classroom on Tuesday afternoon, Raphael Balland told reporters. The pupil was arrested and was being detained on suspicion of attempted murder, he added.

No religious or political motive could be found for the attack, but there had been tensions between the pupil and the teacher, Balland said. The attacker had no criminal record.

Security in France’s schools has been the subject of intense debate in recent years. In June, then-prime minister Francois Bayrou said the government would test adding security gates at schools after a school aide was stabbed during a bag search.

French acting minister of education, higher education and research, Elisabeth Borne, speaks to journalists in front of the College Robert Schuman secondary school where a teacher was stabbed in class by a 14-year-old pupil, in Benfeld, near Strasbourg, France, on September 24 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq (Stephanie Lecocq)

In September, a music teacher was stabbed in the face by a 14-year-old during class in a middle school in northeastern France. And in 2020, the murder of teacher Samuel Paty after he showed pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech sparked a political uproar.

Reuters