Ukraine agrees to multi-tiered ceasefire enforcement plan with Europe, US: report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukraine has agreed with Western partners that any persistent Russian violations of a future ceasefire agreement would trigger a co-ordinated military response from Europe and the US, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The plan was discussed on several occasions in December and January between Ukrainian, European and American officials and would involve a multi-tiered response to any breaches of an agreed armistice by Russia, the report said.

Envoys from Kyiv, Moscow and Washington will meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday for talks aimed at ending the war, the FT said.

As per the proposal, any Russian breach of a ceasefire would prompt a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and, if necessary, action by the Ukrainian army to halt the infraction, the newspaper said.

If hostilities continued beyond that, the proposal would move to a second phase of intervention using forces from the so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members and the UK, Norway, Iceland and Türkiye, the report said.

The report added that in the case of an expanded attack, a co-ordinated response by a Western-backed force, incorporating the US military, would be triggered 72 hours after the initial breach.

Reuters