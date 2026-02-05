The strength of a 12-year-old Cape Town girl battling a rare cancer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chanterie van Rensburg was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare soft-tissue cancer that primarily affects children and adolescents.

At just 12 years of age, Chanterie van Rensburg has had to relearn the most basic of movements — sitting, standing and walking — after a rare and aggressive childhood cancer abruptly changed her life.

The Grade 7 pupil was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare soft-tissue cancer that primarily affects children and adolescents.

Once an active head girl who thrived in sport and cultural activities, Chanterie’s world shifted dramatically in early January after she experienced sudden numbness in her legs.

She was admitted to hospital on January 6, where an MRI scan revealed a growth on her spine. Doctors immediately performed a four-hour emergency operation. A subsequent PET scan confirmed that the cancer had spread, requiring the immediate start of intensive chemotherapy.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, Chanterie’s parents, Divan and Clarissa van Rensburg, say their daughter has shown extraordinary resilience and courage.

“After the doctor explained the diagnosis and treatment plan, she looked up and said, ‘We are fighting this bug,’” Clarissa said.

“She has faced this with a strength far beyond her years.”

Clarissa recalls a particularly emotional moment early in Chanterie’s diagnosis.

“I remember a conversation when she was filled with tears and said, ‘Mommy, Jesus wants to use me’. Her faith and acceptance have been a source of strength for our entire family during the darkest moments.”

Childhood cancer: an overlooked crisis

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), between 800 and 1,000 South African children are diagnosed with cancer each year.

However, experts warn that as many as half of all childhood cancer cases go undiagnosed due to limited awareness of how the disease presents in children.

As a result, many children are only diagnosed once the cancer has reached an advanced stage, significantly reducing the chances of successful treatment.

Data from Discovery Health Medical Scheme’s latest cancer report paints a broader picture of the growing cancer burden in South Africa.

Between 2024 and 2025, new cancer registrations increased by 3.8%, while the total number of members registered for cancer, including new and historical cases, rose by 7.1%.

The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in cervical cancer (up 21.7%), prostate cancer (up 6.8%) and colorectal cancer (up 3.9%).

Cancer-related costs continue to climb, with Discovery Health Medical Scheme funding R3.7bn in cancer claims in 2025 alone, contributing to the R29bn paid out over the past 14 years.

Discovery Health emphasised that regular screening remains one of the most effective tools for improving outcomes, increasing the likelihood of early-stage diagnosis by nearly 20%. Its Personal Health Pathways platform has already contributed to more than 16,200 pap smears, 14,000 mammograms, 13,500 prostate screenings and thousands of other early detection interventions.

Community rallies behind Chanterie

To help manage the growing costs of medical care, treatment and recovery, a close family friend launched a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign titled “Let’s Fight This Gogga” for Chanterie.

In just 20 days, the campaign raised more than R500,000, with donations pouring in from across South Africa and from as far afield as Switzerland, the US, Scotland, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia. Support has also come from Chanterie’s school and neighbouring schools.

“The prayers, love and support have carried us through these weeks in ways we cannot fully describe,” Clarissa said. “We are deeply grateful.”