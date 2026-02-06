Court scolds City of Cape Town for asking evictees to ‘find their own land’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The occupation posed a safety risk to motorists and pedestrians and obstructed access to critical stormwater and electricity infrastructure along the verge. Stock photo.

The Western Cape High Court has delivered a sharply worded judgment criticising the City of Cape Town’s handling of its emergency housing obligations.

Judge Daniel Thulare issued the rebuke on Wednesday while confirming an urgent eviction order for unlawful occupiers living beneath the fire-damaged Tienie Meyer bypass bridge in Bellville. In ordering their removal from Transnet-owned land, Thulare cited an imminent threat to life and public safety.

The court directed the city to provide reasonable emergency accommodation within seven days and to pay Transnet’s legal costs.

While the city did not oppose the eviction itself, the court reserved its strongest criticism for the municipality’s approach to emergency housing. The city had proposed providing emergency housing kits — consisting of building materials — but argued that occupiers would be responsible for finding land on which to erect them. The court rejected this position outright.

In its founding papers, Transnet said a report by a professional engineer appointed by the city found the bridge’s structural integrity to be compromised, exposing occupiers to a serious risk of physical harm. The land is part of Transnet’s marshalling yard and cannot be used for its intended purpose due to the unlawful occupation.

Thulare noted that as early as August 28 2024, the city’s manager for support services, transport shared services and urban mobility, Andrea de Ujfalussy, warned the city’s principal legal adviser, Xavier Erasmus, that the occupation posed a significant safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

The occupation also obstructed access to critical stormwater and electricity infrastructure along the verge, including a 1,200mm-diameter stormwater system. This impeded maintenance increased flood risk in a flood-prone area and undermined the city’s ability to inspect and clean the system.

Though it did not oppose eviction, the city argued the court order should allow it more time to provide emergency housing kits and should not require it, at this stage, to provide alternative land. It cited growing demand for housing, limited resources and unprecedented pressure on state-assisted housing.

Thulare rejected this reasoning, saying the city had conflated its general incremental housing obligations with its duties in urgent situations requiring immediate accommodation.

The idea that indigent South Africans, if any, will simply be provided emergency housing kits which permitted construction of a structure measuring approximately 6m X 3m, and be left to go and look for land, demonstrates how the city has no feeling of concern to the issue of land. — Judge Daniel Thulare

Thulare said the law envisaged a reasonable municipality that identified land for emergency housing in advance — anticipating its constitutional obligations — rather than only responding once court proceedings are under way.

“The idea that indigent South Africans, if any, will simply be provided emergency housing kits which permitted construction of a structure measuring approximately 6m X 3m, and be left to go and look for land, demonstrates how the city has no feeling of concern to the issue of land,” Thulare said.

He said most of the things can be absent, including a structure, but there can be no home without a place.

“Place is land. It is location. How the city can elevate and equate movable material to land, which by its very nature is immovable, escapes my logic.”

Thulare said regarding its obligations for housing the indigent in urgent matters, the city refuses to understand the reality.

“The city knew, through its own officials, since August 2024 that the presence of the occupiers on the bridge was unsustainable.”

He said from December 11 last year the city knew the situation was urgent.

“It could not have been surprised by the service of these proceedings to realise that it was sitting with an urgent housing problem. The attempt by the city to conflate its internal processes and obligations to translate persons from emergency housing to their general housing programmes for the indigent, is a cheap attempt to sow confusion.”

Thulare said while the provision of emergency accommodation required judicial oversight, the internal transfers and translations from emergency to general housing did not.

“That the city, in its mindset, has no recognition for the distinction between emergency situations that require judicial oversight, and its ordinary obligations towards the indigent which require political oversight, is no reason for the court to enter political debates.”

