Innocent children ‘slaughtered’ in apparent unrequited love story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwanele Gumede, 15, Ayabonga Khumalo, 7, and Amanda Khumalo, 9, were attacked and killed in their parents' home in Lulwane village in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, last Friday.

Residents of Lulwane village in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are angry and reeling after a murder parolee allegedly hacked to death three young siblings in an apparent fit of rage.

Khulekani Mavundla, in his late 30s, made a second appearance in the Mbazwana magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the murders of Kwanele Gumede, 15, Amanda Khumalo, 9, and Ayabonga Khumalo, 7, last Friday evening.

The children were alone in their homestead when they met their bloody fate.

While the motive for the killing is as yet unknown, the community is aware Mavundla was in love with the children’s aunt, their mother’s sister, feelings she did not return.

Mavundla was remanded in custody, which the community said is in his best interest.

At a community meeting on Tuesday, a day after he first appeared in court, Lulwane residents met to discuss the killing and resolved to expel him from the area, which is also his home.

The community has made it clear they do not want the suspect in the area. They say he is an animal and question how he can kill innocent children. — Ward councillor Sipho Mkhumbuzi

The parolee was imprisoned after he was convicted for killing another community member and released recently without serving his full sentence.

Ward councillor Sipho Mkhumbuzi said the community is livid about the incident.

“The community has made it clear they do not want the suspect in the area. They say he is an animal and question how he can kill innocent children,” said Mkhumbuzi.

Bereaved grandfather Jobe Khumalo said the deaths were a double blow as the family was still in mourning after another recent family death.

“We are devastated as a family. In fact, this has left us speechless because this is not the first tragedy to hit our family. The grandmother of these children was burnt to death at the family homestead last year. To this day, we don’t know who did it, how it happened, or why. And now this.”

Khumalo said they were at a loss as to why the three innocent children were “brutally slaughtered”.

He said he wasn’t able to comment on Mavundla’s interest in the children’s aunt.

He described the scene as horrific, saying the parents and the rest of the family is struggling to come to terms with the brutality of the killings.

All three victims were attacked with a bush knife.

“There was a pool of blood at the scene,” Khumalo said, adding the clothes of the victims were soaked in red.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli expressed shock, sorrow and outrage.

Ntuli described the incident as “deeply disturbing, senseless and an unforgivable violation of the sanctity of life”, particularly of children who depend on adults for safety and protection.

“The killing of innocent children, especially within the family environment that should serve as their safest space, has left the province devastated and in mourning,” he said.

The victims will be laid to rest on Sunday in Lulwane village.

The department of correctional services and police didn’t respond to queries.