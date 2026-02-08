Are SANDF troops combat-ready?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There were problems in Operation Corona with food supply, equipment serviceability, medical support, accommodation and transport, “and even something as simple as ablution facilities”.

South Africa’s defence budget is far below what is required to sustain a professional, combat-ready, deployable force, according to the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).

Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff said the union had learnt this week of “serious logistical and wellbeing challenges affecting members deployed under [border safeguarding] Operation Corona” and believed the crisis was not limited to KwaZulu-Natal forces.

“From the union’s engagements across multiple provinces, it is clear these challenges are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, systemic degradation of the SANDF’s sustainment capability. Members are increasingly being expected to execute demanding operational tasks with dangerously diminishing levels of logistical support.”

Greeff said basic military standards required that soldiers on border operations should receive three nutritionally balanced meals a day “at the very least”.

“There should be regular deliveries of fresh rations, “serviceable personal and mission equipment, reliable medical support including access to medication and emergency evacuation, safe and habitable accommodation and properly maintained vehicles and logistical support.

“Ultimately, what South Africa is witnessing is the inevitable consequence of a defence budget that is far below what is required to sustain a professional, combat-ready, deployable force.

“One cannot continuously expand tasking while hollowing out the institution that must execute it.”

