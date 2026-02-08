UK PM Starmer’s top aide McSweeney quits over Mandelson-Epstein scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney arrives for the annual Lady Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in London, December 1 2025. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe/File

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, quit on Sunday, saying he took responsibility for advising the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite Mandelson’s known links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer is facing what is widely seen as the gravest crisis of his 18 months in power over his decision to send Mandelson to Washington in 2024, after files revealed the depth of the Labour veteran’s relationship with the late sex offender Epstein.

The departure of McSweeney, 48, a political strategist who was instrumental in Starmer’s rise to power, is yet another blow to the government, less than two years after the Labour Party won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history.

With polls showing Starmer is hugely unpopular with voters, some in his own party are openly questioning his judgment and his future, and it remains to be seen whether McSweeney’s exit will be enough to silence his critics.

The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself. — UK PM Keir Starmer's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney

New evidence about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein came to light in the last 10 days, opening an old wound for Starmer and his Labour Party and sparking a police investigation into Mandelson. The files suggested the former ambassador had leaked government documents to Epstein in 2009 and 2010.

Mandelson appointment was ‘wrong’

McSweeney said it was right for him to resign because Starmer had appointed Mandelson on his advice.

“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself,” McSweeney said in a statement.

“When asked, I advised the prime minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.”

The leader of the opposition Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, said on X McSweeney’s resignation was overdue and that “Keir Starmer has to take responsibility for his own terrible decisions.”

Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party, which is leading in the polls, said he believed Starmer’s time would soon be up.

Starmer has spent the last week defending McSweeney, a strategy that could prompt further questions about his own judgment. In a statement on Sunday, Starmer said it had been “an honour” working with him.

Labour MPs had called for McSweeney’s resignation, blaming him for the appointment of Mandelson and the damage caused by the publication of the crude exchanges between Epstein and Mandelson. Others have called on Starmer to go, saying ultimately the decision was his.

One Labour lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said McSweeney’s resignation was “too late”. “It buys the PM time but it’s still the end of days,” the lawmaker said.

McSweeney, who was a protege and friend of Mandelson, was accused by some Labour lawmakers and his political opponents of failing to ensure that there were proper background checks when he was appointed.

He had held the role of chief of staff since October 2024, when he was handed the job following the resignation of Sue Gray following a row over pay and donations.

It was unclear who would replace McSweeney. Vidhya Alakeson, who worked closely with Starmer in opposition, is the prime minister’s deputy chief of staff.

Reuters