Not a good idea to use glove or towel to remove venomous snakes, says expert

There have been three incidents involving the stiletto snake around Durban in the past week as the venomous reptile sought some relief from the heat.

Steer clear! That’s the warning snake catchers have sounded for well-meaning samaritans who want to rescue reptiles from homes and relocate them to their natural environment.

The warning comes after several incidents involving venomous snake bites during amateur rescues in Durban, where temperatures over 30 degrees have seen an increase in reptile sightings.

Catcher and reptile research specialist Nick Evans said last week there were two incidents that could have turned disastrous.

“We had a few incidents this past week where people had picked up venomous snakes and, of course, got bitten. The unfortunate thing is, those who pick up the snakes are just trying to help the poor animal. They want to move it to a safer environment. However, a snake does not know this, and will bite out of absolute terror and panic. They do not know if a human is a ‘friend or foe’.

“Can you pick up snakes using a glove of sorts, or a towel? No!”

Evans said one man tried using a rubber glove used for construction to pick up a night adder in Hillcrest.

“I’ve always wondered how that would go. Turns out ― not well. The night adder easily bit through the glove, and the gentleman suffered some mild swelling and pain.

“In the other case, another gentleman was trying to help his neighbour, by removing a stiletto snake from her house in Queensburgh. He used a towel and tried scooping up the snake and towel with some tongs, but got bitten. He received quite a nasty bite. However, people using towels to directly pick up snakes is not uncommon.

“Another case, a stiletto snake was picked up behind the head, bare-handed, in Newlands. The individual was bitten four times!” Evans said.

He said the heat has got the stiletto snakes moving in the evenings resulting in the incidents.

“Stiletto snakes are small, adults averaging 30-40cm, and are quite innocent-looking. So people often pick them up. Because of this, they bite more people in Durban than any other species. Their long fangs protrude out the sides of their mouth. This means if you hold it behind the head, you’ll still get bitten.

“They have a nasty cytotoxic venom that thankfully isn’t fatal, but does cause swelling, pain and localised tissue damage if left untreated.”

He said a man living south of Durban picked up a stiletto snake thinking it was harmless and was bitten on his finger.

He said the snakebite victim went to a private hospital which gave him antibiotics and anti-inflammation medicine.

“This did not help, and his finger got worse over days,” Evans said.

He said the snakebite victim eventually consulted snakebite expert Arno Naude and later trauma specialist Dr Timothy Hardcastle.

“He then went to a GP and drained the swollen, necrotic area, which started the healing process, and he was able to keep his finger.”

Evans said when trying to ID a stiletto, look out for the fast, twitchy movement, the swiping of the head from side to side, and the arching up of the neck. They also have a short, stubby tail with a sharp end and mainly feed on smaller snakes.

A night adder is another common snake that is seen in the Durban summer season. (NICK EVANS)

He said night adders also have a cytotoxic venom that isn’t fatal to humans but can still pack a punch. The main symptoms are pain and swelling.

Night adders are easily identifiable with a dark ‘V’ at the back of their head, and the diamond-like markings going down their brown/grey body. They feed exclusively on toads.

Evans warned that for both species, or any snakebite, one should seek medical attention and not attempt to administer first aid at home. He also cautioned people not to attempt to take the snake ― dead or alive ― to hospital.

His sentiments were echoed by Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, which has responded to 18 sightings and calls for removals in the past week.

Balram said in the latest incident, a woman using the bathroom at her home in Lotusville noticed a snake coiled behind an empty bucket next to the toilet on Monday.

He said officers safely removed and released it in a suitable environment.

A few day earlier, officers recovered a 2.8-metre black mamba in Osindisweni inside a garage used for storage.

“The highly venomous reptile was spotted coiled between unused wooden doors inside the garage, prompting a request for urgent assistance. Nkosinathi Ndaba responded to the call and successfully captured the snake without incident.”

Nkosinathi Ndaba responded to the call and successfully captured the 2.8m black mamba without incident. (REACTION UNIT)

During the operation, a second, smaller black mamba was also seen on the same premises. However, it managed to escape into a hole and could not be located despite a thorough search of the surrounding area.

He also highlighted the importance of calling professionals to remove snakes.

Balram said they were licensed to capture, keep in captivity, release, temporarily possess and translocate certain species of reptiles, amphibians and vertebrates.

He said this was for public safety and to ensure the protection of all animals.

Meanwhile Evans said he was collating a database of snakebite incidents to compare year on year.

“The reason for this is mainly to generate information about how the incident happened, whether there was any provocation or human fault, if someone tried to pick it up.

“I just need a date of bite, area, species [preferably with a picture], how the bite happened [what I’m most interested in], and how the patient did. No private information or details are requested. “

This information may sent to him on email at nikevanskzn@gmail.com or by calling him on 072 809 5806.