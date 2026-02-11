Two-week closure of Town Two Clinic raises fears of treatment default

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Town Two Clinic has been closed for two weeks after alleged extortion attempts.

Noxolo Ntoni woke up before dawn on Monday to collect her HIV medication at Town Two Clinic in Khayelitsha, only to be turned away by security guards dressed in civilian clothing who told her the facility was closed.

“They directed me to a nearby mobile clinic,” she said.

The clinic, which serves a population of more than 500,000 people, has been closed for two weeks after alleged extortion attempts, with suspected criminals demanding a “protection fee”.

The prolonged shutdown has sparked serious concerns that patients on chronic medication, including those living with HIV, may default on treatment.

Ntoni said she had received an SMS reminder instructing her to collect her chronic medication on Monday.

“When I got there, they told me they only had pills for people who were supposed to collect last week. It’s forcing us to default,” she said.

She said she had no choice but to go to work without medication or a doctor’s note.

“I don’t know what is going to happen now. The clinic is not open, and I don’t know when it will reopen,” she said.

After being redirected by security, Ntoni went to the mobile clinic but again left empty-handed.

“This is very frustrating because I didn’t even know the clinic was closed. I took a day off work, and now I have nothing to show my boss. Usually, the clinic gives us a letter,” she said.

She added that nurses at the mobile clinic told her they were prioritising patients who were due to have collected their medication the previous week.

“I don’t even know when I’m going to get my medication,” she said.

Community activist Ndithini Tyhido described the two-week closure as unacceptable, particularly for patients dependent on chronic medication.

“Two weeks is far too long. This puts people’s lives at risk,” he said.

Tyhido strongly condemned the alleged extortion and said health workers should never be targeted.

“We strongly condemn any act of extortion directed at health workers. There is no room for negotiation with criminals. As communities, we must unite and be vigilant against this atrocious act. These people must be exposed,” he said.

While acknowledging that residents fear for their safety, Tyhido encouraged anonymous reporting.

“We know people are scared for their lives, but cases can be reported anonymously. As community leaders, we are angered and fed up,” he said.

He also questioned the apparent lack of swift law-enforcement intervention, noting that a mobile clinic is operating just metres away at the traffic police depot.

“It is strange that the city boasts advanced technology and investigative capabilities, yet when communities are affected by crime, authorities are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

The Western Cape department of health said the clinic falls under the responsibility of the City of Cape Town.

Councillor Francine Higham, the city’s MMC for community services and health, said the city condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the criminal intimidation and threats that led to the temporary suspension of services at Town Two Clinic.

“Criminal elements cannot be allowed to hold essential community services to ransom, and such behaviour will not be tolerated,” Higham said.

She said to ensure continuity of care, patients had been referred to nearby facilities, including Matthew Goniwe, Luvuyo and Mayenzeke clinics.

“City Health has also established a mobile clinic at the metro police department offices in Mandela Park, and signage has been placed at Town Two Clinic to direct residents,” she said.

Higham said the safety of patients, staff and security personnel remained the city’s top priority.

“The threats made against security officers were serious, direct and credible, and the matter was reported to the police. As this is now a criminal investigation, the city is unable to comment further on operational details at this stage,” she said.

Police spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that Mitchells Plain police had registered a case of extortion linked to Town Two Clinic.

“According to reports, unknown men removed security officers from the clinic and demanded a protection fee from the security company,” Gwala said.

He said the case docket was being handled by provincial serious violent crime detectives and that investigations were ongoing.