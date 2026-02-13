New braille signage brings inclusion to Blaauwberg nature reserve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hanlie Stehlie could not hide her excitement as she read the first braille signage at Blaauwberg Nature Reserve.

Hanlie Stehlie ran her fingers slowly across the cool metal surface of the new signage at Blaauwberg Nature Reserve, pausing at each line of raised dots.

Then she smiled. For the first time in a nature reserve, she was not waiting for someone else to read to her.

Born with Retinopathy of Prematurity, which affected her eyesight, Stehlie has relied on braille since she was five years old.

But in most public spaces, especially outdoor areas, accessibility has been an afterthought.

“Most places made me feel like I didn’t belong because they didn’t cater for blind and partially-sighted people,” she said at the launch of the Braille Coastal Environmental Education Signage outside Cape Town on Wednesday.

“It was very exciting to read about nature. I can’t wait to bring my husband for a romantic picnic here.”

The new signage features braille text and QR codes that provide audio descriptions and access to additional environmental information, allowing blind and partially-sighted visitors to independently engage with the coastal ecosystem.

The initiative is led by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) through its Green Coast programme and is sponsored by Nedbank.

It reflects what organisers describe as a shared commitment to ensuring that coastal conservation spaces are accessible to all.

For 62-year-old Abraham Allies, who was born blind, the launch marked a moment of long-overdue inclusion.

“In nature reserves, there are signboards telling people about the environment, and we don’t know what is written there,” he said.

“We rely on people who can see, our friends or our families, to read the information for us. When things change, like today, we will be able to read and experience what is around us.”

Accessibility is a matter of dignity

Ryan Peter, director of coastal development at the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, said the project carries deep personal significance.

“As an amputee with mobility impairments, I understand what it means to navigate a world that is not designed for you. I also have a mother who is visually impaired, so I have experienced similar challenges with her over the years,” he said.

He spoke of the “quiet calculations” people with disabilities make before every outing, assessing terrain, accessibility and safety in ways others seldom have to consider.

Those original signs stood as sentinels of education for nearly two decades, teaching us about sustainable use and the wonders of our shores. Let this pilot project here at Blaauwberg serve as the blueprint for our entire coastline, from Northern Cape to Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. — Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Willie Aucamp

“This lived experience shapes how I approach my work. To my colleagues from Blind SA and the NCPD [National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities], I stand with you today not only as a government official, but as someone who shares your conviction that accessibility is a matter of dignity,” he said.

Peter said the Blaauwberg installation is more than a symbolic gesture.

“This is not just a pilot. It is a first step in a significant shift in how we approach conservation,” he said. “This is not about compliance, it is about dignity. It is about saying to every South African: the coast is yours, and we will ensure you can experience it.”

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Willie Aucamp urged attendees to briefly close their eyes during his address.

“Try to read the sign. You can’t. Now imagine never being able to do that,” he said.

“The sign has been here all along. People have been passing by, reading about what is happening in this area, and you have been excluded from that.”

He described South Africa’s coastline as a national asset, adding that providing accessible information adds value to the country’s natural heritage.

“Those original signs stood as sentinels of education for nearly two decades, teaching us about sustainable use and the wonders of our shores. Let this pilot project here at Blaauwberg serve as the blueprint for our entire coastline, from Northern Cape to Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

For Stehlie, however, the significance is far more immediate and personal. It is about no longer standing on the margins of nature, but being able to read it, feel it, and finally, belong.