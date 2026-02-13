Ramaphosa commits to swift action to address countrywide water crises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina and deputy minister David Mahlobo during a recent press briefing on water supply challenges and interventions in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of key measures to address the water supply crises affecting Johannesburg and towns and cities countrywide.

In his state of the nation address on Thursday night, he recognised the pain and frustration felt by people suffering from inadequate and unreliable water supply.

The measures include the creation of a National Water Crisis Committee, chaired by himself, which will consolidate and co-ordinate all existing efforts within a single body and deploy technical experts to assist it. It would ensure that action is taken swiftly and effectively, Ramaphosa said.

This would be on the same lines as the National Energy Crisis Committee, which successfully addressed load-shedding. He stressed, however, that there is no “silver bullet” to resolve the situation.

He also said water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, deputy minister David Mahlobo and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa — whom he had instructed not to attend the state of the nation address to urgently deal with the water crisis in Johannesburg — are engaging with Gauteng residents to explain how the government intends to deal immediately with the problem.

The ministers have reported that damaged pipes are being repaired and reservoirs are filling up, the president said. The government plans to spend R156bn in public money over the next three years on water and sanitation infrastructure.

With the local government elections on the horizon later this year it is critical to deal with the countrywide water and other service delivery failures plaguing municipalities, many of them bankrupt, such as refuse non-collections and sewage seepage. It applies particularly to the beleaguered ANC, if it is not to face the wrath of voters who have had enough.

Residents fetch water from a borehole during the water shortages in Ridgeway, Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Ramaphosa blamed the water crisis in municipalities on the failure to invest in infrastructure and maintenance. He said water service providers will be held accountable under the Water Services Amendment Act. If they cannot provide water, their licences would be withdrawn and given to another structure. The national government would also intervene if municipalities did not perform.

Criminal charges have already been laid against 56 municipalities that have failed to fulfil their obligations and charges will also be laid against municipal managers.

Water outages, the president said, are a function of a local government system that is dysfunctional. Some Johannesburg suburbs have been without water for weeks, causing growing frustration among residents.

The city’s water crisis is symptomatic of a broader municipal malaise experienced throughout South Africa with many other cities and towns suffering from water supply shortages.

A lack of investment in infrastructure and maintenance and mismanagement is a big cause of the problems, with estimates suggesting that about 47.4% of all municipal water is lost due to leakages.

The department of water & sanitation estimates that it will cost about R400bn to fix water services infrastructure and for maintenance.

The DA has decided to take the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water to court over the water outages. It says the data countrywide shows a trend of increasing water disruptions.

Among the government’s plans to deal with the country’s water supply problems is the establishment — anticipated for later this year — of the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency, which will mobilise finance for infrastructure investment and oversee its implementation.

Another initiative under the aegis of Operation Vulindlela is the ring-fencing of water utilities to separate the finances, management and operations of water services from other municipal accounts. This is intended to prevent the diversion of funds to other projects and ensure that revenue generated from water services is reinvested in the maintenance and improvement of water infrastructure.

A R54bn incentive has also been made available to metros to reform their water, electricity and sanitation services.