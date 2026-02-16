Dead giveaway: Malawi suspects wanted for staging fake funeral procession to smuggle charcoal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least nine people are on the run after they were caught smuggling charcoal in a hearse, complete with a fake funeral procession, Malawi police and forestry officials said on Monday.

Charcoal smuggling is common in the southern African country and one of the main causes of rampant deforestation ― though this method of transporting the illicit goods was new.

Forestry officers acted on a tip to intercept the “funeral” procession at a roadblock, a forestry official in Chikwawa, 40km south of the commercial city of Blantyre, told Reuters.

Inside the hearse they found an empty casket and about 30 large bags of charcoal packed underneath, at a total value of 3-million Malawian kwacha (about R27,570), said Chikwawa district forestry officer Hector Nkawihe.

If found guilty, the suspects face up to five years in prison or fines, he said. Most Malawians rely on charcoal for cooking as electricity blackouts are common.

The suspects were briefly detained, but later escaped custody leaving behind the impounded hearse, Nkawihe said.

“They face two charges of illegal possession of forestry products and transportation of the same,” he said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident to Reuters and said the suspects remained at large and had not yet been charged.

Reuters