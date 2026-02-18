Amber-Lee Hughes believed killing child was ‘best option’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amber-Lee Hughes claims she believed the child had no future without her.

Convicted child killer Amber-Lee Hughes told the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday that she believed drowning her then lover’s four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita, was “the only possible way out” at the time of the incident.

Hughes, who has been convicted of the child’s rape and murder, took the stand during sentencing proceedings and described her state of mind on the day she killed the child in 2023.

She told the court that she believed Nada-Jane would be neglected and would not progress without her presence in the home.

Hughes testified that when she first became involved in the child’s life, Nada-Jane would sometimes arrive at school wearing only a nappy and had insect bites. She described the child as shy and lacking confidence.

According to Hughes, the child’s life and personal development “improved drastically” after she became more involved.

“I felt like Nada wouldn’t have a future without me,” Hughes said. “I thought that the only reason to save her was by taking her life.”

She told the court she apologised to the child before pushing her head under water in the bathtub.

“I said to her, ‘I’m sorry, I love you so much,’” she testified.

Hughes further told the court she attempted to take her own life shortly after drowning the child, cutting her wrists and attempting to hang herself.

In her evidence, Hughes also outlined her employment history at Baby Steps preschool. She said she began working there as an intern in November 2020 before being promoted to teacher in February 2021 but was demoted to assistant teacher in 2022.

She told the court the demotion was linked to her deteriorating mental health. Hughes said she was depressed, cried frequently at work and was not attending to her classes as she should have.

She later resigned from the preschool in 2022.

Hughes said she regrets what happened and thinks about the day “nearly every day” while in custody.

“At the time, I thought it was her best option,” she said, adding that she now accepts she committed murder and will be sentenced.

