Court dismisses R10m lawsuit against FSCA as ‘frivolous’

The Equality Court found the complaint was frivolous, ill-founded and did not engage a matter of constitutional importance.

The Equality Court in Cape Town has dealt a blow to a micro-lender, dismissing a R10m lawsuit against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and labelling his legal challenge as “frivolous” and “doomed to fail”.

The court on Monday rejected claims by David Jeffrey Lotterie and his company, Lotterie Holdings, that the FSCA had unfairly discriminated against them by withdrawing their operating licence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The complainants instituted proceedings in November 2024 against the FSCA after it had withdrawn Lotterie Holdings’ Financial Service Provider (FSP) licence in September 2021 after the company failed to pay the about R6,150, mandatory levy.

The complainants sought the reinstatement of the FSP licence of the company, the issuing of an unconditional apology to the company and Lotterie and the payment of R10m damages for reputational defamation and economic hardship.

The complainants relied on a statement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 11 2021 on the progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said: “In addition, Cabinet has decided that all business licences and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 will remain valid until December 31 2022. This will provide some relief to small businesses.”

Lotterie argued that this statement constituted a “presidential pardon” that exempted his firm from paying mandatory regulatory levies.

In February 2021, the FSCA had notified Lotterie and his company of its intention to suspend the company’s licence on the grounds that the company had failed to pay the obligatory levy and interest.

On March 12 2021, the company and Lotterie were informed in writing that the FSCA had decided to suspend the company’s licence. The complainants were also informed that the suspension may be lifted at any time before the FSCA’s withdrawal of the licence, provided that the outstanding levies were paid.

They were afforded an opportunity until June 2021 to provide reasons why the withdrawal of the licence should not be effected.

Instead of complying with the periods, Lotterie only responded on July 21 by email to the FSCA and said: “Last night, President Ramaphosa made an important announcement relating to business licence and that we should be given till December 2021. It is on this basis that I am applying that the suspension on FSP ... for LOTTERIE HOLDINGS to be lifted as per the guideline. Please advise?”

The FSCA responded that the president’s address did not relate to FSPs but rather to businesses whose licences were renewable, such as restaurants.

Lotterie proceeded to address correspondence to the presidency enquiring whether the FSCA was to comply with his directives in accordance with his July 2021 speech.

“According to the record in this matter, there was no response forthcoming from the president’s office but notwithstanding this and the FSCA’s notification that the speech/directives did not apply to FSPs, [Lotterie] was undeterred: he insisted in his further correspondence that no businesses were excluded in the presidential pardon, as he referred to it,” judge Mas-udah Pangarker said in her judgment passed on Monday.

The judge said the complainants’ reliance on the president’s speech was misguided, as the statement regarding the extension of business licences had no legal effect.

“This is so because following the president’s statement, the minister of small business development issued directives which were published in the Government Gazette. These are is the directives which had legal effect or gave effect to the president’s statement in his speech.”

Pangarker said Lotterie simply ignored material aspects of the directives as reference to “business” meant a business that was required to acquire a licence or permit and which was listed in Schedule 1 of the Businesses Act.

“Clearly, the directives thus applied only to those businesses which sold or supplied meals or perishable foodstuffs, provided certain types of health facilities or entertainment [and] hawking in meals or perishable foodstuffs.”

These businesses required licences and the directives allowed them to operate despite the expiration of such licences.

Submissions by the FSC that the directives did not apply to the company and other FSPs, and that the company was obliged to pay its levies in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services’ Act had merit, she said.

The court further found no evidence that the FSCA had singled out Lotterie. Evidence showed the regulator had suspended numerous other licences for similar non-payments. The court said there was no discrimination and the court’s jurisdiction was not engaged by this complaint.

The application/complaint was doomed to fail from the outset — Judge Mas-udah Pangarker

In dismissing the complaint with costs, Pangarker said given the FSCA’s written warnings to the complainants regarding its intention to suspend the FSP licence, and the import of the directives, one would have thought the complainants would have heeded the warnings and complied.

However, he stubbornly refused to see reason and hung his hat on his own interpretation of the president’s speech, yet ignored the import of the directives, she said.

“The application/complaint was doomed to fail from the outset.”

Pangarker said the complainants did not enjoy the protection of the Biowatch principle, which dictates that in constitutional litigation against the state, an unsuccessful private party should generally not be ordered to pay the state’s costs. She said this was because the complaint was frivolous, ill-founded and did not engage a matter of constitutional importance.