Gauteng fraud case: Pule Mabe’s representations dismissed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe (right) and Tinyiko Mahuntsi, with five others accused of benefiting from the proceed of unlawful activities, appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Ekurhuleni.

The regional head for the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit in Gauteng has dismissed representations submitted by former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and his co-accused in their ongoing fraud matter.

The accused, who include former senior officials of the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development, appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday, alongside Mmatlhekelo Mabe, Loyiso Mkwana, Thandeka Mabasa, Matilda Gasela, Abdullah Mohamed Ismail and Tinyiko Mahuntsi, as well as two companies, Enviro Mobi and Kariki Media Holdings.

They face multiple charges including fraud, theft and money laundering. The charges stem from a tender allegedly awarded unlawfully in 2017 to a company linked to Mabe for the supply of waste-collection vehicles. The State alleges that the contract was secured through fraudulent means.

“The regional head considered representations submitted by some of the accused and dismissed several of them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

After this outcome, some of the accused, whose representations were rejected, requested further particulars from the State and indicated their intention to submit additional representations to the office of the director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg for further consideration.

The matter was postponed until May 5 pending the outcome of the representations. All accused are out on bail.

TimesLIVE