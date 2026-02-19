Zimbabwe rolls out new HIV prevention drug lenacapavir

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimbabwe is one of the first countries globally to roll out the twice-a-year anti-HIV jab, lenacapavir. File photo.

Zimbabwe’s health authorities on Thursday began administering the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, making the country one of the first globally to roll it out as the southern African nation seeks to curb new infections.

Health minister Douglas Mombeshora said the programme, funded by the US and the Global Fund, would initially target more than 46,000 people at high risk of contracting HIV across 24 sites nationwide.

“Today marks an important day in Zimbabwe’s national response to HIV. We gather here to launch lenacapavir ― a long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention ― and to show our commitment to protecting life and ending Aids as a public health threat,” Mombeshora said.

He said Zimbabwe received its first batch and injected some early adopters earlier this month, adding that the rollout would be done in phases.

Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences, is administered as a subcutaneous injection twice a year. Officials say it could help overcome adherence challenges associated with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills.

Zimbabwe has made significant progress in tackling HIV, achieving the 95-95-95 treatment targets set by UN programme UNAIDS — meaning 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment have suppressed viral loads.

Melody Dengu, a community leader in the Harare suburb of Epworth, said she had already received the jab earlier this month. “I have also [so far] gotten 12 other people to come and get injected,” she told Reuters at the event.

Zimbabwe has one of Africa’s highest HIV burdens, though new infections have declined significantly over the past decade due to expanded testing, treatment and prevention.

