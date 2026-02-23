Homeowners cash in on army’s presence in Thohoyandou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Homeowners and guest house businesses in Thohoyandou and surrounding areas have cashed in over the past four weeks thanks to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Armed Forces Day parade events that took place in the rural Limpopo town.

Mpho Makhanu, who owns two houses in Thohoyandou but lives full-time in Polokwane, said he was approached by SANDF officials who told him they needed accommodation for their members as most bed and breakfasts and guest houses in the area were full.

He uses the two houses as holiday homes.

One of the properties is a double-storey house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, situated in a quiet and serene part of Thohoyandou. It has a double garage and a swimming pool. Inside it has a spacious kitchen, dining and TV area and a working space.

It has a sliding door that leads to a manicured garden where guests can work and relax.

He hired a chef to cook for guests, at their request.

“I had over 12 people spread between my two houses. I don’t recall the exact numbers because my wife handled the booking and payments.

“We rented out rooms for R1,200 for a standard room, per person, including breakfast. We have had people staying in our place since January 11. While some paid in cash ... for others we had to send an invoice to the SANDF to pay. This army event has been a good thing for many people in Thohoyandou, especially those with rooms in their yards they could rent out,” said Makhanu.

A member of the SANDF, who asked not to be named, said some of his colleagues were staying in houses where they paid R1,000 per night excluding breakfast.

Normally, January and February are considered a quieter period in tourism, as they follow the festive season. However, the Armed Forces Day activities brought renewed energy and opportunity to local businesses like ours. — Muravha Nelwamondo, the co-owner of Thavhani Boutique Hotel and Elephant Boutique Lodge

“I got to Thohoyandou around the 11th of January and we have been staying here ever since. I am part of the advance group, escorting a high-profile official from the SANDF.”

Muravha Nelwamondo, the co-owner of Thavhani Boutique Hotel and Elephant Boutique Lodge in Manini village, said she appreciates the SANDF for recognising Limpopo, and specifically the Vhembe District for hosting the Armed Forces Day. She said the event significantly boosted the local economy and tourism industry.

“Normally, January and February are considered a quieter period in tourism, as they follow the festive season. However, the Armed Forces Day activities brought renewed energy and opportunity to local businesses like ours,” said Nelwamondo.

Her establishments hosted 23 members of the SANDF including senior officials. She said as a result of the financial impact of this event, she felt compelled to give back to the community.

“We identified a local school within Maniini, Thivhilaeli Secondary School, where we donated 20 school shoes to learners in need, two packs of sanitary pads for each grade 12 learner and one laptop for the school,” said Nelwamondo.

She said the initiative was their way of ensuring the benefits of tourism extend to business and directly uplift the community.

Though she could not reveal how much she made in the past four weeks, she said all rooms were charged at government standard rates.

Mukhethwa Thari, who runs Zwizwo Guest House near Thavhani Mall, also benefited from this event. From the 18 rooms he rented to the SANDF, they made around R300,000 in four weeks.

“This money will help me to renovate my business and expand where I can, which will create more jobs. I have a guest house I want to finish building in Mavhunda village, I will use some of the money for that,” said Thari.

