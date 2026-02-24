Madlanga inquiry pokes holes at Sibiya’s denials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Madlanga commission of inquiry panel on Monday quizzed deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya on his denial of allegations that he had a relationship with attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and received expensive gifts from him.

Sibiya, in his evidence in chief at the commission, denied that he had a relationship with Matlala and that he asked a police officer working with him, Witness F, to facilitate communication between him and Matlala.

Witness F, a police officer working closely with Sibiya and whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, previously testified that Sibiya in January 2024 asked him to facilitate communication between him and Matlala because he was always busy.

Sibiya denied he made the request.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi put it to him that evidence before the commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster suggested a contrary version to Sibiya’s testimony.

Baloyi took Sibiya to a message he sent to Witness F on September 14 2024, the day of his son’s engagement party in Midrand.

“Ask Cat to make a turn,” Sibiya wrote to Witness F.

Sibiya told the commission he asked Matlala to come to his house to what he described as an “intimate event” because Matlala’s wife, who attended the event, drank alcohol and could not drive home.

Baloyi put it to Sibiya that he did not ask for Matlala’s number and call him directly because he used Witness F as a middleman when he wanted to communicate with Matlala.

Sibiya conceded Witness F at times facilitated communication from him to Matlala but denied he asked Witness F officially to be a middleman.

I categorically deny that I acquired or received any impalas from Matlala or any other person for that matter. No animal was ever delivered to my plot. — Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

The WhatsApp records also show Witness F facilitated communication between Sibiya and Matlala in March 2024 for the delivery of antelope or impala to the top cop’s plot in Midrand.

The impala were purchased by Matlala for Sibiya.

“I categorically deny that I acquired or received any impalas from Matlala or any other person for that matter. No animal was ever delivered to my plot,” Sibiya said.

Sibiya told the commission the animals were never delivered at his house because he wanted blesbok. His rejection was also because he did not want to receive something from a South African Police Service (SAPS) service provider.

Matlala’s company, Medicare24, was a bidder in a R360m SAPS health services tender at the time.

A supplementary affidavit of Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule, however, put a spanner in the works for him.

Sibiya’s and Senthumule’s WhatsApp messages reveal Sibiya sent pictures of about two antelope (impala) on March 27 2024, saying they died that day.

In his statement, Sibiya said his last antelope died in November 2023. He accepted antelope are referred to as impala by some people.

“You are not being truthful in your statement when you say the last [antelope] died in November 2023 and you never had them after that,” Baloyi said.

The pictures of the dead animals sent to Senthumule belonged to him and were not purchased by Matlala, Sibiya contended. He said he purchased four antelope on his own through his gardener in 2024, but this was not included in his statement.

He said he did not have his gadgets and had little time to fact-check the statement before it was sent to the commission.

“It is not that I am being untruthful.”

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo quizzed Sibiya on his statement, having stated he did not “acquire or receive any impala from Matlala or any other person for that matter”.

“If you say you did not acquire impalas from anybody that means you did not acquire impalas,” Khumalo said.

Sibiya said the omission of his purchase of impala was not deliberate but was due to dealing with a lot of probes against him, including a labour case at work.

Baloyi put it to Sibiya that from the accepted evidence it is “clear you had a relationship” with Matlala, whether it was close or not. She cited the impala delivery and Sibiya inviting Matlala to his house during his son’s engagement party.

Sibiya accepted that he interacted with Matlala but resisted describing it as a relationship.

Sibiya had described knowing Matlala merely as a SAPS service provider.

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) alleged Matlala, during an informal arrest, told them he gave about R500,000 in cash to Sibiya during his son’s engagement party.

Sibiya denied receiving money and told the commissioners his family had put together the money for the surprise engagement party.

He further described the recording of the police officers and Matlala as “false evidence”, adding that Matlala said his voice was “AI-generated”.

The top cop ― in charge of the country’s police service for crime detection and who faces allegations of being linked to criminal syndicates and receiving money from Matlala — has denied damning allegations of receiving gratification in exchange for protecting alleged cartel members from investigations.

He will continue with the cross-examination on Tuesday.