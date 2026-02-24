Reusable sanitary pads under the spotlight after UFS study raises concerns about disposables

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reusable sanitary pads are gaining renewed attention among South African women after a recent study by the University of the Free State (UFS), which found that some disposable sanitary pad brands may contain toxic chemicals.

The findings have prompted conversations about whether reusable menstrual products could offer a safer alternative for women concerned about long-term exposure to potentially harmful substances found in some mainstream disposable options.

Menstrual health rights activist Nokuzola Ndwandwe from Team Free Sanitary Pads, told TimesLIVE that reusable pads can be a safe and chemical-free option provided they are used and maintained correctly.

“Reusable pads are a safe alternative, however the pads must have antibacterial properties together with high absorbency and be cared for in the most hygienic manner through proper washing,” she said.

Ndwandwe explained that maintaining hygiene is critical to prevent infections such as rashes, urinary tract infections and bacterial growth. Used pads should be changed within four to eight hours, stored in a separate pouch when out in public, and washed thoroughly before being sun-dried to eliminate bacteria and moisture that may lead to mould growth.

While reusable pads are increasingly being viewed as a safer option in light of the UFS findings, Ndwandwe noted that practical challenges still exist.

“One of our greatest concerns as menstruators is absorbency and leakage. The time required to change a used reusable pad for a girl child in school or a working woman may also be a factor, particularly when considering hygiene in public spaces,” she said.

She added that access to clean water and sanitation also plays a role in whether reusable pads are a viable solution for all women, especially in under-resourced communities.

South African brands such as Palesa Pads and Mother Nature Products produce reusable cloth sanitary pads made from unbleached cotton and designed to be breathable and highly absorbent without the use of chemical-based materials.

Manufacturers say that with proper care, these pads can be reused for several years, potentially offering both health and financial benefits over time.

Organisations such as Palesa Pads, Code Red Initiative, Komani and Project Intombi have also begun distributing reusable pads in disadvantaged communities to address period poverty, which continues to affect school attendance and workplace participation for many women who cannot afford disposable menstrual products.

Women who have switched to reusable pads cite comfort and ease of use as some of the benefits.

Sihle Mthethwa said she has moved away from tampons in favour of reusable pads.

“Superbly made, comfortable to wear, no leaks, no odour, no stains and no pain. They are easy to use and dry fast under direct sunlight,” said Mthethwa.

Another user, Ncamisile Zulu, described the pads as soft and more comfortable than disposable alternatives.

“I also use them when going hiking and there are no leaks or discomfort. I am happy with my choice.”

A study conducted by the UFS has revealed 16 brands of sanitary pads and eight types of pantyliners sold in South Africa contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

TimesLIVE