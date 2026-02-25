Record 129 journalists and media workers killed in 2025, mostly by Israel, says CPJ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man holds the equipment used by Palestinian cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who was a contractor for Reuters, at the site where he was killed with other journalists and people in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video shot on August 25 2025.

A record 129 journalists and media workers were killed in the course of their work last year, two-thirds of them by Israel, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Wednesday.

It was the second straight year that press killings set a record and the second straight year that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of them, the CPJ, a New York-based independent organisation which documents attacks on the press, said in its annual report.

Israeli fire killed 86 journalists in 2025, mostly Palestinians in Gaza, but also including 31 workers in an attack on a Houthi media centre in Yemen, the second deadliest attack the CPJ has ever recorded, it said.

Israel was also responsible for 81% of the 47 killings that the CPJ classified as intentionally targeted, or “murder”. It said the actual figure was probably higher due to access restrictions that made verification difficult in Gaza.

Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment. It has said in the past that its troops in Gaza target only combatants, but that operating in combat zones carries inherent risks. Israel acknowledged targeting the media centre in Yemen in September, describing it at the time as a propaganda arm of the Houthis.

In several cases Israel has acknowledged targeting journalists in Gaza it said had links to Hamas, without providing verifiable evidence. International news organisations have strongly denied that slain reporters had links to militants. The CPJ called such allegations by Israel “deadly smears”.

Israel does not permit foreign journalists to enter Gaza, so all the media workers killed there were Palestinians.

The report said the “Israeli military has now committed more targeted killings of the press than any other government’s military on record,” noting that the CPJ started collecting data more than three decades ago.

Its report said at least 104 of the 129 journalists killed died in connection with conflicts. Apart from Gaza and Yemen, the deadliest countries for journalists include Sudan, where nine were killed, and Mexico, where six died. Four Ukrainian journalists were killed by Russian forces and three journalists died in the Philippines, it said.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting journalists and has accused Ukraine of targeting Russian reporters, which Kyiv denies. There was no immediate comment from Russia’s embassy in Washington to the CPJ report.

Those killed last year included Reuters journalist Hussam al-Masri, killed by Israeli fire in August while operating a live video feed at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu regretted the attack, which also killed four other journalists, as a “tragic mishap”.

The Israeli military had said it targeted a Hamas camera, but a Reuters investigation found the device belonged to Reuters.

Reuters