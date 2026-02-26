Paul O’Sullivan apologises for ‘kiss my ass’ comments to ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10 2026 in Cape Town.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has withdrawn offensive remarks made towards members of parliament’s ad hoc committee after backlash from MPs.

The controversy began during an eNCA interview before O’Sullivan’s physical appearance before the committee.

Criticising the demand for his presence, O’Sullivan said: “Those crooks in parliament who want me to be there in person — in Irish, we say, ‘Póg mo thóin.’ I’m not going to translate that, but I’m not going there.”

The Irish phrase translates directly to “kiss my ass”.

Despite his initial defiance, O’Sullivan ultimately appeared in person. As he concluded his testimony on Thursday, committee members demanded he translate and explain the comments made during the televised interview.

O’Sullivan attempted to defend the remark as an analogy rather than a literal instruction, drawing a controversial parallel to EFF leader Julius Malema’s “kill the boer” chant.

In the interest of peace, I withdraw the comment and apologise most humbly. I retract that statement — Paul O’Sullivan

“It’s a bit like ... you have to use it in an analogy because it’s not a direct translation,” O’Sullivan said. “Malema would be able to understand this analogy. It’s like saying, ‘Kill the boer’. Does that mean everyone must go out there and shoot? We’ve seen what the defence was — it’s a song. Póg mo thóin literally translates to ‘kiss my backside’, but it’s an analogy; it doesn’t mean you must actually come and do it.”

He further claimed the statement was a reaction to certain committee members suggesting he should be “brought here in a donkey cart”.

MPs rejected his explanation, demanding withdrawal of the statement.

MK Party MP David Skosana said, “The interpretation of what we played here is not what the witness is telling us. The witness must withdraw. He cannot call us crooks and say we must kiss his ass. We cannot be undermined by a settler.”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said: “I concur with Skosana ... He owes us an apology.”

ANC MP Xola Nqola said: “I am also worried about the kind of [insult] we are instructed to [endure]. You must withdraw and apologise.”

O’Sullivan initially tried to justify the context, citing attacks on his integrity by committee members during the same interview. However, as pressure mounted, he relented.

“In the interest of peace, I withdraw the comment and apologise most humbly. I retract that statement,” O’Sullivan said.

Malema challenged O’Sullivan to return to eNCA — the platform where the comments were originally aired — to issue a public retraction. O’Sullivan attempted to strike a deal, countering, “If the honourable member withdraws and undertakes not to use the statement ‘kill the boer’ again.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane immediately intervened, calling O’Sullivan out of order for attempting to negotiate his apology.

Malema noted that O’Sullivan was “challenging the courts” regarding existing judgments on the chant. O’Sullivan eventually conceded, stating, “If I can [withdraw it on eNCA], I will.”

The tension eased with a final standoff.

When IFP MP Mangaqa Mncwango demanded that O’Sullivan also withdraw his labelling of committee members as “crooks”, the investigator stood his ground.

TimesLIVE