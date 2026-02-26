Teachers from top EC school targeted in AI videos alleging misconduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of East London’s top schools has sought assistance from the police and an international cyber security expert to trace the person behind two TikTok accounts using artificial intelligence (AI) to target teachers.

The account has published several videos mocking teachers, with some going as far as making allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual advances by some of the staff.

Whoever is behind the account has brazenly challenged the school to “try harder” to identify them.

Stirling High School on Wednesday confirmed it had formally laid a criminal complaint after two accounts on TikTok posted various edited videos of staff members, purporting misconduct.

The school said their names and photographs were used without consent.

One of the two accounts that still exists on the social media platform has 13 AI videos purporting to be different school staff.

The first video, created on February 3, allegedly shows an AI video using the face of one of the school staff dancing, captioned: “Dance if you can’t keep your hands off grade 8s.”

In another video, the same staff member’s face is used in another video purporting him to be excited when the girls put on their Nike pants for practice.

The page features the faces of three other teachers, claiming to be “the worst teachers”.

Though the account has three followers, each video has more than 1,000 views.

Meanwhile, another account, which appears to be the oldest, has 10 followers with an AI video using the face of a male teacher.

The video has more than 6,000 views, with a sarcastic caption “dance or teach the class”. The teacher is made to dance.

Though the school refused to comment in detail on the matter, it said the teachers were deeply affected by the incident and asked for privacy.

In a recent letter by the headmaster, Doug Prior, sent to parents, the school said the posts include discriminatory claims and content that violated staff privacy and dignity, as well as legislation such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

It said that on February 13 and 14, the school attempted to address the matter internally.

“Pupils were called in to provide information, and one of the school staff members hosted a school assembly explaining the seriousness and implications of creating and sharing such content,” he said.

I can confirm the school has requested my assistance for the investigation. I can confirm it is ongoing. I’m reluctant to disclose [more on] the investigation. However, the reality is the perpetrators will be identified through the investigation. — Cybercrime expert Jason Jordaan

Despite these interventions, additional videos were uploaded, including one directly challenging the school to “try harder” in identifying those responsible.

The account went as far as mentioning a senior official at the school.

“I’m in ninth grade … come test my gangster,” it said.

As a response to this, the school contacted cybercrime expert Jason Jordaan, who works internationally with organisations such as the FBI and Scotland Yard on cyber activity and crime.

“Jordaan visited the school on Friday, where we met with him to receive professional guidance on the appropriate next steps,” Prior said.

“We are pursuing legal action through the courts and the South African Police Service.”

On Wednesday, Jordaan said they would find the culprit eventually.

“I can confirm the school has requested my assistance for the investigation. I can confirm it is ongoing. I’m reluctant to disclose [more on] the investigation.

“However, the reality is the perpetrators will be identified through the investigation.

“They will face criminal charges for what they did. They are making serious allegations against the teachers for committing sexual offences, and this is incredibly damaging,” Jordaan said.

Jordaan said not only did the perpetrators face criminal prosecution for defamation or crimen injuria, they also faced civil litigation.

“The person doing this is most likely a student of the school, and provided they are older than 14 years, they can be held liable for their actions.

“For me it is quite concerning that we notified the children at the assembly last week of what was happening, and rather than stopping, they basically doubled down and reposted the content on TikTok.

“Unfortunately for them they will be caught, it’s just a matter of getting all the evidence together,” he said.

A Stirling parent, who spoke to the Dispatch on condition of anonymity, said: “The things said about the teachers is scary. Now I ask my child questions about what is going on daily at the school.

“An investigation needs to look into the allegations about the teachers as well, rather than focusing on the identity of the whistle-blowers.”

The provincial education department said it was waiting for a report from the district director to decide on the way forward.

“We condemn this,” said provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima. “The department will work together with the school to get to the truth.

“Education takes place in a setting of mutual trust. Such issues break trust and must be resolved.

“We need parents to trust our educators are doing their best for their children, but we must also be aware of the rights of teachers, who are the cornerstone of education.

“We must uncover what really happened.”

Police were unable to respond to questions by the time of publication.