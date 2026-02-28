A-LISTERS | The rooster crows in key as Gallo scores a century

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Long before amapiano became a global musical force, Moses Ngwenya’s melodic tinkling on the ivories on such hits as Hluphekile, Uzosala Wedwa and Mama Ka Sibongile was what moved us.

The Soul Brothers pianist and keyboard player was among the legendary artists recognised for their indelible contribution to Africa’s oldest record label at a brunch on Thursday.

Moses Ngwenya of the Soul Brothers, Hilda Tloubatla of the Mahotella Queens and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse at the Gallo centennial. (MASI LOSI)

“I think it was in 1974 that we came to Gallo. We recorded too many albums with Gallo — I think over 40 — and I would like to thank them as well because they looked after us, and they continue to do so, even now,” said the Hammond whizz.

The brunch took place at the Illovo headquarters of Gallo Music, two days before the pioneering record company founded by Eric Gallo turned 100 years old.

Thokozani Dube, son of the late reggae artist Lucky Dube. (MASI LOSI)

Guests — including Thokozani “Tk” Dube and his younger brother Siyanda Dube (whose father Lucky Dube, still one of the country’s most streamed artists, was honoured posthumously) and Tumi and Lerato Rabanye (daughters of wedding anthem O Nketsang artist Rex Rabanye, also recognised posthumously) — made their way through an archway of black and gold balloons into the offices where guests were welcomed by Antos Stella, who heads the music division of Arena Holdings, under which Gallo falls.

Tumi Rabanye, Lefentse Makoti and Lerato Rabanye the family members of music legend Rex Rabanye during the celebration of Gallo reaching 100 years (MASI LOSI)

Among the other artists recognised were Claire Johnston and John Leyden of Mango Groove — the 1980s group that blended pop with kwela and marabi, whose song Special Star enjoyed a new lease of life over the festive season when a supermarket chain featured it in its Christmas campaign — and quintessential showman Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

Mango Groove lead singer Claire Johnston. (MASI LOSI)

While this was a low-key celebration considering the momentousness of the occasion (we were told to look forward to a number of upcoming commemorative events, including the release of a documentary and a tribute concert), with so many musical talents in the room it was no surprise that some broke into song.

Hilda Tloubatla, at 84 years young, one of the last surviving original members of the Mahotella Queens, opens her speech by belting out the familiar refrain from 1988 mbaqanga hit Melodi Ya Lla (of course many of us chime in), and when Burn Out starts playing as Hotstix accepts his gift, the musical legend naturally sings the opening line of the 1984 song that defined an era.

Ihhashi Elimhlophe and Ebony at the Gallo centennial bash. (MASI LOSI)

Reflecting how Gallo continues to be a powerful soundtrack to our lives in the post-1994 era, Nkosana “Bozza” Nkosi and Lebo “Shugasmakx” Mothibe of Skwatta Kamp, the local hip-hop pioneers, are also invited up to receive their acknowledgement.

Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi and Lebogang "Shugasmakx" Mothibe of Skwatta Kamp. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Just like music, clothing also helps to craft our identity.

And later in the evening, fashionistas and photophiles gathered at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography in Forest Town for the opening of an exhibition titled Fashion_The Image.

Photographer Roger Ballen and Sharon Armstrong at the opening of Fashion_The Image. (MASI LOSI)

Curated by styling maven Sharon Armstrong (whose finesse for pulling together an eye-catching look is in full view across various of our sister publications) and my page buddy Aspasia Karras (wearing her coif as Wanted magazine’s editor), the exhibition weaves together archival fashion imagery along with new commissions to give visitors a snapshot of how the continent dresses. The exhibition includes a special treat — a dedicated section for works by local, UK-based fashion photographer Koto Bolofo who last exhibited his distinctive eye for an image at Parkhurst’s Gallery Momo back in 2006.

No surprise that this was a night well attended by the strut and preen set (too many fashion plates to mention) but I did enjoy a catch-up with Billie Zangewa.

The Malawian-South African artist, along with Cape Town-born Nicholas Hlobo, will ensure we will still be flying the flag at the Venice Biennale — not in the South African pavilion, thanks to arts minister Gayton McKenzie — but as part of the late Koyo Kouoh’s Minor Keys exhibition, which opens among the canals in May.