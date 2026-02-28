Joburg Water boss outlines plans to reduce water woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Weeks without water, rolling outages and mounting protests have placed Johannesburg Water (JW) under intense public scrutiny, with MD Ntshavheni Mukwevho squarely in the hot seat.

As a 23-year veteran of JW, he knows he is dealing with ageing and crumbling infrastructure made worse by years of underinvestment, diminishing capacity, a growing population, and water demand going through the roof.

“We have to look at the total solution to the problem. This includes addressing the city’s water losses, repairing and replacing infrastructure and water conservation,” he says.

“The situation we are dealing with in Johannesburg is that any glitch means the system takes forever to recover.”

Three events in late January — at Zuikerbosch, Palmiet and Klipfontein — did just that, leaving Midrand, large parts of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni without water. It has taken almost a month for the reservoirs to fully recover.

Mukwevho says the reason for the long recovery period is that demand almost equals supply capacity, and any disturbance in the system drains the storage capacity of reservoirs and towers.

Our City News (Our City )

To prevent this from happening, three issues need to be addressed:

One is the supply side, but this sits with the national government and the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Once this comes online in 2030, it will allow for the purification of more water.

Second is that almost 33% of the water bought from Rand Water is lost to leaks, which could be addressed through infrastructure repair and renewal.

The third, and perhaps the most divisive issue, is the need for water conservation. Given that residents who had no water balked at the idea of saving water, Mukwevho says: “Residents always think we blame them, but if we don’t talk about the issue of water conservation, we are missing an opportunity. It is not about how much I can afford to pay for water, it’s about taking care of our resources.

“Demand has to be much lower than capacity, and if this is addressed we would have reserves, and it would not affect the system as the recent incidents did.”

Tougher water restrictions?

Johannesburg is currently under a level 1 water restriction, which means a ban on using hosepipes for gardening, washing cars or paved areas between 6am and 6pm. Mukwevho says an escalation to level 2 is under consideration.

“Level 2 comes with a punitive target so that consumers who use more than 20Kl per household per month will pay more. A standard household should only be using 20Kl per month; that’s enough for cooking, laundry and cleaning. If you use more, you pay more.”

Failures in the Commando system, the most fragile of the city’s water systems, have led to sustained protests in recent weeks from residents all the way from Parktown West to Coronationville.

The system sits at the western edge of the city and is the most susceptible to water supply issues.

“Whenever there is a challenge at Eikenhof, the Commando system struggles most. The main reason is that the bulk infrastructure that supplies water from Crosby to Brixton to Hurst Hill 1 and 2 is not sufficient.”

Johannesburg Water MD Ntshavheni Mukwevho (Sharon Seretlo)

Mukwevho says the Commando system relies on an ideal situation — water levels of above 60%. Less than that means there is not enough pressure to feed the system.

A R760m investment by the city, the largest into a water system, would begin bearing fruit this month, he says.

The new Brixton reservoir and tower complex, which should have been ready last April but was delayed due to funding difficulties, started operating yesterday.

At the Crosby pump station, the ancient equipment is being replaced. Mukwevho says a temporary pump station has been completed, testing and commissioning started last week, and water started being pumped into the Brixton system yesterday.

Work on the new Crosby pump station is 36% complete. Work on repairing the leak in the Hurst Hill 2 reservoir is expected to be finished by July, and a contractor will be appointed by April to repair the leaking Hurst Hill 1 and will be finished by the end of the year.

A bigger project is the installation of a new 5km bulk line into the Commando system, expected to be completed in December.

In 2024 the city council approved a turnaround plan for JW which included the entity taking over its own billing process (this has been done), ring-fencing the water budget and a maintenance and building plan to address the needs of the city.

Mukwevho says there is a R32.5b funding plan for the next 10 years, which will be used for infrastructure development.

In the short term, work needs to be done to reduce demand. Since JW started this process some 15 months ago, the city’s water consumption dropped from 1,800Kl a day to 1,700Kl a day. The plan is to reduce this further to 1,550Kl a day.

“Measures to reduce demand have included daily throttling of systems that had high non-revenue water consumption or big water losses. We have refurbished 750 pressure reduction valves (PRVs) — which meant we could reduce pressure, which cut down on background leaks and burst pipes. Also, if less water came out of the tap, people used less.”

Medium- to long-term interventions include the repair of 22 leaking reservoirs. By the end of this year, all 22 will have work happening on site.

“For the first four years of the 10-year plan, we will intensify pipe replacements and fix the leaking reservoirs.”