Reverends of bling: praise the Lord and pass the cash

A criminal syndicate of African pastors turned the department of home affairs into their personal gold mine, churning out fraudulent visas, residence permits, marriage certificates, ID documents and citizenship on their way to amassing vast fortunes from devoted congregants in South Africa.

The pastors, some of whom came to South Africa on tourist visas and bribed their way to permanent residency, built up huge congregations of followers who funded their luxury lifestyles, according to an explosive report by the Special Investigating Unit.

Topping the list of bling pastors is Shepherd Bushiri, now a fugitive from justice after he fled to his native Malawi. He indulged in an extravagant shopping spree with what the SIU believes were the proceeds of criminal activity, buying a $1.2m (about R20m) private jet and six houses worth R30m — all cash purchases. He also funnelled R7m into his personal accounts.

Other syndicate members named in the report include:

Nigerian pastor Taiwo Ogunlade, who runs several businesses and charitable organisations, and his wife Susan;

Malawian citizen Sylvester Mkanda, a former adviser to Bushiri, and his wife Hellen; and

Nigerian pastors Timothy Omotoso and Olugbenga Mandaiyese. Omotoso flew back to Nigeria last year after being acquitted of 32 charges of rape by the Eastern Cape High Court.

The SIU found that members of the syndicate followed a consistent modus operandi: they entered South Africa on holiday visas, extended their stay, entered into spousal agreements with local women, applied for permanent residency, then divorced their South African spouses — and in some cases even applied for naturalisation.

Of Bushiri, the report said: “The SIU team interviewed National Aviation Co-operation (NAC) representatives regarding pastor Bushiri’s aircraft purchase. Pastor Bushiri paid NAC $1.2m in cash at their offices in Lanseria. He indicated the funds were sourced from his nonprofit company, raising questions about financial transparency and money laundering.”

The pattern ...is consistent with potential money-laundering activity. The combination of large cash deposits, church-referenced electronic transfers, and the scale of financial activity raises serious concerns — SIU report

Bushiri has accounts with FNB, Nedbank and Capitec, said the report, adding that electronic credits totalling R5.9m were identified in his Nedbank account, with references such as “Capitec tithe” and “MT Mokwatedi (seed)”. “These transactions were flagged by the FIC [Financial Intelligence Centre] for investigation, suggesting potential misuse of religious donations.”

Bushiri and his wife Mary, who were the senior pastors of Enlightened Christian Gathering — a charismatic church reputed to have more than 2-million members — fled South Africa in November 2020 after being charged with fraud, theft and money laundering involving R100m. He has been in Malawi since then.

Sherpard Bushiri fraud (Nolo Moima)

In January and February 2021, R1.9m in cash was deposited into his accounts, said the SIU report. “The pattern of round-number deposits is consistent with potential money-laundering activity. The combination of large cash deposits, church-referenced electronic transfers, and the scale of financial activity raises serious concerns about financial transparency and potential money laundering through religious organisations.”

According to the report, in 2015 Bushiri applied for the renewal of a holiday visa. However, officials have no records of him having applied for any visa before that. In 2018, he applied for a permanent resident permit (PRP). The application was approved by Mandla Mutangwa, a home affairs official who was a member of Bushiri’s church and moonlighted as the pastor’s personal security guard.

As part of his application for the PRP, Bushiri had to submit a letter of financial independence drafted by a chartered accountant. Bushiri’s letter bore the signature of a Mr Motiram. But Motiram told investigators he had not drafted the letter; it was written by a Nigerian man known to him as Mr Dipo, who paid him R500 to sign it.

Dipo confirmed to the SIU that he drafted the letter. He also told investigators that Bushiri’s PRP application came from Ogunlade. The Bushiris did not respond to questions e-mailed to them on Thursday. However, Bushiri denied the SIU accusations on his social media accounts and his lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, told eNCA the residence permit was above board. “[Bushiri’s] application was done procedurally” through the department of home affairs and the South African embassy in Lilongwe, he said.

The report shows that Mary Bushiri is under investigation for immigration fraud, document falsification and money laundering. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that supporting documentation submitted by Mrs Mary Bushiri in support of her visa application conveyed explicit similarities with supporting documentation submitted by Mrs Hellen Mkanda in support of her visa application.”

Both Mary and Hellen had submitted sponsorship letters from Ogunlade, said the report, adding that this was proof that Ogunlade played a central role in facilitating fraudulent applications for multiple foreign nationals. “The investigation into Mary Bushiri’s immigration status, financial activities and connections to the broader fraud network is ongoing. Additional evidence is being collected to establish the full scope of her involvement.”

The Mkandas also allegedly obtained their visa and PRPs through fraud and corruption. On November 16 2015, Mkanda applied for the renewal of his visa. His supporting documents included a sponsorship letter, tenancy agreement and bank statements belonging to Ogunlade. The renewal was approved on December 1 2015, valid for three months.

On November 24 2017, he applied for a retired person visa using fraudulent documents including:

a quota permit;

a medical certificate and radiology report;

a letter from a chartered accountant;

a deeds transfer letter; and

bank statements from FNB.

The visa was issued less than two weeks later.

“The systemic use of documentation from Ogunlade-associated entities demonstrates co-ordinated fraud, with the network providing false employment, financial and sponsorship records across multiple applications,” said the SIU report.

On January 19 2017, the Mkandas registered a company called Gigat Trading. At the time, Mkanda held a “fraudulent quota permit” while his wife held a “critical skills visa”, said the report. The dossier shows that between November 2017 and January 2018 Bushiri, through a nonprofit company, made three payments totalling R1.15m to Gigat Trading.

“The rapid influx of R1.15m from Bushiri’s church into a newly formed company owned by individuals with fraudulent immigration status raises serious concerns about money laundering and the misuse of religious donations,” said the SIU report.

According to the report, Hellen owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, a Toyota Hilux, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and a Toyota Vitz. Gigat Trading owns a fleet of eight commercial trucks, two Ford Rangers, a Toyota Fortuner, a Hyundai bakkie and a Toyota Hilux. In October 2024 Hellen settled a R5.4m bond on a property in Midstream Estate in Centurion owned by Gigat Trading.

Mkanda declined to respond to questions, noting that he was not the only one involved with the Bushiris and Ogunlade.

About Ogunlade, the report said the “case exemplifies systemic exploitation of immigration pathways and potential document fraud involving fabricated relationship agreements, false naturalisation claims and co-ordinated spousal fraud”.

Ogunlade entered South Africa in December 2003. On his arrival, he allegedly entered into a life-partner arrangement with a Thandeka Ntintili, and received his PRP in February 2004. In May 2011 he cancelled his cohabitation arrangement with Ntintili. In May 2018 he applied for naturalisation — which he obtained in August that year — on the basis that he was in a relationship with one Duduzile Simelane.

Ntintili, who was interviewed by the SIU, denied knowing Ogunlade. “The signature in the document is not hers, yet the identity number belongs to her — this is a clear case of identity theft used to facilitate immigration fraud,” said the SIU report.

Ogunlade’s wife Susan is also under investigation. The report shows that she entered the country in 2004 on a temporary residency visa. She married Zakaria Thokozane Mthethwa in June 2004. On the basis of being married to a South African, she applied for permanent residency and received it in October 2006.

In January 2010, she applied for naturalisation, which was approved eight months later. In August 2014 Susan divorced Mthethwa. She married Ogunlade in March 2020. “The SIU has been unsuccessful in tracing Mr Mthethwa to verify the legitimacy of his marriage to Susan Ogunlade, raising significant concerns about document authenticity,” said the report.

The Ogunlades, the Mkandas and Mandaiyese are all still in South Africa.