Madlanga to issue warrant for Brown Mogotsi’s arrest if he submits bogus doctor’s note

Brown Mogotsi testifies at parliament's ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on February 24 in Cape Town.

The Madlanga commission will apply for a warrant of arrest against self-proclaimed police agent Brown Mogotsi, should he fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate by the end of the business day on Monday.

Mogotsi informed the commission at the last minute that he would not be able to appear before it due to being sick. He said he would seek medical attention.

The commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said that should Mogotsi fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate, he would be in contempt.

“The commission, through [its chair] justice [Mbuyiseli] Madlanga, has pre-indicated that we are not going to tolerate witnesses coming up with last-minute illnesses.

“The commission has the option to find him in contempt, and the commission will deal with that on Wednesday, and the commission has the option to apply for a warrant of arrest for Mogotsi if that is necessary.”

He added that Mogotsi had been co-operating with the commission so far.

Last Wednesday the commission said it is considering the option of summoning doctors who have supplied witnesses with questionable sick notes. The commission said it has noticed a trend of witnesses calling in sick at the last minute.

Mogotsi previously told the commission stories about how he is an agent of police intelligence.

Most of his evidence was based on his handler, his sources, and his network of informants.

Among the stories he told the commission was that in December 2023 he received information from his source that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had been recruited and were working for the CIA as agents.

He later withdrew the statement before parliament’s ad-hoc committee, which is probing similar allegations to those before the Madlanga commission.

