Money from Matlala was a ‘personal loan’: police organised crime head

Suspended head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, the suspended national head of SAPS’ organised crime division, says the money he received from murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was a personal loan that he has since repaid.

Shibiri told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that after his son was involved in a car crash in September 2024, Matlala offered to lend him money to repair the vehicle.

He said he met Matlala through a late friend at a thanksgiving event and told him about not being able to afford to repair the vehicle, and Matlala offered to help him.

“About four days later Mr Matlala phoned me to enquire if I had been able to raise the required funds; I informed [him] that I had not succeeded. Then we agreed he would advance me a personal loan, which he deposited directly into my son’s bank account.”

I expressly cautioned the investigators not to accept a bribe. — Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri

Shibiri said they agreed he would settle the debt when he received his bonus in December 2024.

“I confirm that the funds were used only for the vehicle repairs and were not connected in any way to my official duties or any operational matter. The loan has since been paid back in full through my earnings, proceeds derived from my livestock and savings.”

Shibiri told the commission he submitted proof of purchase of the car parts, and he paid Matlala R20,000 in November 2024 and R50,000 in December.

He claimed to have attached the proof of payment to his statement before the commission.

Another allegation against Shibiri is that after Detective Michael Tau was arrested for the assassination of Armand Swart, he summoned the investigating officers to his office.

It is alleged that during the meeting Shibiri asked them not to oppose Tau’s bail application and told them about three envelopes being prepared for the investigators, the prosecutor and the magistrate.

However, Shibiri denied the allegations; instead, he claimed he was warning the officers against taking bribes.

“I expressly cautioned the investigators not to accept a bribe. I informed [them] that even if they are offered money, accepting such money would not eliminate the risk to their lives. I emphasised that the offence which they were investigating falls under the serious schedule six, and bail will be formal and rigorous.

“The allegation that I orchestrated or promoted [the] ‘three envelopes’ strategy is false and constitutes a distortion of [a] protective operational briefing. The intelligence was conveyed for the purpose of safeguarding intelligence and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” he said.

Shibiri also said his suspension last month was a result of “misinformation and incorrect public impressions”.