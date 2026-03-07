Sars tightens grip on Bonang Matheba over alleged R7m tax debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Bonang Matheba is at loggerheads with Sars more than R7m debt

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has threatened to seize the assets of media personality Bonang Matheba over more than R7m in alleged unpaid income tax.

In a final notice of debt collection issued on February 17, Sars gave Matheba 10 business days to settle the outstanding amount or enter into a payment arrangement. Failure to comply could result in a civil judgment being granted against her and a writ of execution authorising the sheriff of the court to attach and sell her assets.

The notice states that she may apply for remedies, including payment in instalments or a suspension of the debt if she has lodged a formal dispute.

Matheba’s publicist, Jerry Deeuw, said the matter was confidential.

“All information relating to tax disputes is confidential. Ms Matheba’s affairs with Sars are confidential, and if there are any disputes, that would be an issue between her and the South African Revenue Service,” he said.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment, citing taxpayer confidentiality. “As you know, chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act prohibits Sars from disclosing confidential information about any taxpayer,” he said.

According to Sars, the notice of debt comes after she did not comply with her tax obligations for the previous financial year. This prompted Sars to embark on debt collection measures should the notice be ignored by the taxpayer — source

However, the Sunday Times can confirm that the notice relates to Matheba’s alleged failure to submit her personal income tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

The action appears to form part of a broader compliance drive by Sars targeting traditional media personalities and social media influencers. Last September the agency called on influencers to declare all income streams, including endorsements, sponsorships and other non-traditional earnings, which are now considered taxable.

Matheba, one of South Africa’s most recognisable television personalities and influencers, has a combined social media following of more than 10-million across platforms. She has been a household name since making her television debut in 2002 and has hosted several major award shows and events.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said at the time that the organisation aimed to work with influencers to ensure clarity about their tax obligations.

“It is essential for influencers to recognise that their non-traditional income sources do not exempt them from tax regulations,” he said.

He added that the agency had increased scrutiny as more young people generate significant income through social media platforms and large online followings.

Under the Tax Administration Act, failure to submit tax returns can result in penalties, interest and enforced collection measures, including court judgments and the seizure of assets.