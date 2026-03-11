Suliman Carrim and Hangwani Maumela seem to be Matlala’s funders, says evidence leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Suliman Carrim testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson says evidence before the Madlanga commission suggests North West business person Suliman Carrim and Hangwani Morgan Maumela both invested in the funding of corruption accused Vusi Cat Matlala’s R360m tender with the police.

Chaskalson’s scenario contradicts Carrim’s evidence before the commission that he invested R10m in Matlala’s company Medicare24 and his explanation about R750,000 he paid to Maumela.

Carrim took the witness box on Tuesday after an intense exchange between his legal representative Rafik Bhana and commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga during a request for a postponement.

The postponement was for the legal team to consider documents the evidence leaders gave Carrim, which they argued they did not have time to consider.

The legal team further wanted a stand down to consider R2m transactions Carrim’s company made to Matlala, which were not disclosed to the commission.

The R2m payment documents were given to the legal team on Tuesday morning.

“If we are not inclined to adjourn so that you prepare a postponement application, if our inclination is to give you time to consult, what time would you suggest?” Madlanga asked.

Bhana responded: “I do want to say it seems that you have prejudged an application.”

Madlanga did not take kindly to Bhana accusing him of prejudging the request for postponement after having misunderstood a scenario he put to him to be a statement.

“To be rough, I can say that you are lying,” Madlanga said.

Bhana later tendered an apology to Madlanga after listening to the record and accepted he misunderstood the chair.

#MadlangaCommission: Suliman Carrim's legal lawyer Rafik Bhana, SC, apologises to commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga for insinuating he pre-judged his client's postponement application when a scenario was to him. Postponement not granted. @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/myKAGkKAe0 — Sine🌻🗞️ (@Sinesipho_LR) March 10, 2026

The postponement application was denied and the legal team was given time to consult Carrim on documents the evidence leaders gave them on Tuesday morning.

The cross-examination continued.

Chaskalson put it to Carrim that his evidence regarding a payment of R750,000 to Maumela before the commission raised doubts.

Carrim told the commission when he was paid R2.5m from his loan to Matlala, from that money he paid R750,000 to Maumela because Matlala asked him to do so. He recorded the R750,000 as a loan to Matlala.

All of these elements concern me and they cause doubt in the correctness of your version of a loan. It looks much more like you were an investing partner together with Maumela in this project [Matlala’s tender] — Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson

Maumela’s companies were flagged by murdered state official Babita Deokaran in suspected tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

A report by a forensic accounting investigator before the high court in Johannesburg revealed that the Maumela family trust received more than R2.3bn in 2018-23.

“All of these elements concern me, and they cause doubt in the correctness of your version of a loan. It looks much more like you were an investing partner together with Maumela in this project [Matlala’s tender],” Chaskalson said.

“Because Maumela keeps getting screenshots of your communications with Matlala. Maumela gets paid out of your payments from Matlala.”

Chaskalson gave Carrim time to consider his remarks and respond when he returns to the commission on April 16.

Carrim testified that he never took part or facilitated a meeting Matlala had with former police minister Bheki Cele in March 2025.

Cele met Matlala when the South African Police Service (SAPS) was conducting an investigation into the awarding of the R360m. In May, before Matlala was arrested, the police announced the cancellation of the tender, which had been in process since March.

Carrim, who owns a security company, faces allegations of attempting to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to delay a probe into Matlala’s company Medicare24.

Carrim was asked about the meeting because phone records showed Matlala was communicating with him and Maumela.

The meeting took place at Maumela’s residence in Zimbali on March 18 2025. The former minister arrived at the estate before 11am on the day and Carrim indicated he would call Matlala at 12pm.

Chaskalson asked Carrim whether the call was for purposes of him being a part of the discussions Cele and Matlala were having.

“The call was not related to Cele. I did not know about this meeting,” Carrim said.

He has denied personally knowing Mchunu or Cele.

Part of Matlala’s discussions on the day was the R360m tender and criminal investigations against him.

Carrim was further linked to Maumela in funding a tender litigation led by Brown Mogotsi which Maumela’s company had lost during bidding.

Carrim said he was not aware that Maumela’s company was a losing bidder.