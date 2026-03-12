How insurance murder victims were eliminated, one by one ― often by family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspects in the the insurance murder case appear in court.

The mentally disabled man whose body was found on the side of the road was taken from his parental home by his brother and sister-in-law under the pretext of taking care of him at their house only for him to be murdered, allegedly for an insurance payout.

Neville Kutumela, who was also living with a disability, is one of the many victims of an 11-man syndicate that allegedly received R10m in insurance payouts.

The syndicate was allegedly led by Kutumela’s sister-in-law and former police sergeant Rachel Kutumela.

Other members are her sister Annah Shokane, daughter Flora Shokane Kutumela, husband David Kutumela, and four brothers ― Thomas Shokane, William Shokane and his twin Robert, and Johannes Shokane. Others are her cousin Damaris Selepe, sister-in-law Martha Ruiters and sangoma Benedictor Mataba.

David, William, Thomas, Selepe, Mataba and Ruiters were arrested on Tuesday, a year-and-half after Kutumela’s arrest. The six appeared in court yesterday, while Robert is still on the run.

All 11 face multiple charges ranging from murder, fraud and money laundering.

Most of the victims were related to the family.

Police are looking for Robert Shokane, who is believed to be part of an ‘insurance for murder’ scheme made of his family members. (Supplied)

According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, Andrew Mokhabudi, who was murdered in 2013, is Annah’s husband and a former police officer. He was burned inside a car, and Annah received an insurance payout. She is still getting money from his government pension fund.

In 2019, Annah’s second husband Strydom Ruiters was strangled to death in Vanderbiljpark on the Vaal. He was the brother of Martha, whom police believe is part of the syndicate.

In the same year, another man Kutumela claimed was her husband was killed with a blunt object. The following year, Gordon Rasekoma, believed to have also been Kutumela’s husband, was burnt to death.

“In 2020, Joyce Malesa was murdered. Rachel claimed that she was her aunt, but upon further investigations it was discovered they were not related,” Mathe said.

“She was a community member from an underprivileged background and Rachel took advantage of her. She was burnt to death in her house.

“The sixth victim was Neville Kutumela, who was killed in 2012. He was the younger brother to Rachel’s husband. He was mentally challenged and living with a disability. Neville was killed and dumped on the side of the road, and it was made to look like it was an accident. In the same year, Maphare Chosi was also killed.”

Mathe said investigations revealed that Chosi was the brother to Kutumela’s late mother. His body was also dumped on the side of the road.

Jacob Seakamela was killed the following year. “They made him take out a policy and they funded it. He was taken from church by fake police officers and later found dumped on the side of the road.”

Mothata Phuti, who was killed in 2024, was also made to take a policy. “They also funded it. He was taken from his workplace and shot dead.”

Mathe said they would not comment on the 10th victim as her case was yet to be enrolled. “In all the cases I have mentioned, Rachel was always the first person at the crime scene in her police uniform.”

Kutumela was the first to be arrested for the murders while on duty at Senwabarwana police station in Limpopo in October 2024. She has since been fired.

Mathe said she was dismissed before her criminal matter was concluded because “she is facing serious allegations”.

“She has not gotten bail since her arrest and there is strong evidence linking her to the crimes.”

Kutumela’s husband is a principal at Sekuruwe Combined School in Polokwane and was arrested while on duty on Tuesday.

The matter of those arrested on Tuesday will be back in court on March 25, while the trial of Kutumela, Annah and Florah is expected to start at the Polokwane high court on October 5.

