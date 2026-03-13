Win one of four double tickets to Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek worth R5,500

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enjoy unforgettable performances from top local and international artists at Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

Switzerland’s legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is heading to Africa — and Sunday Times readers could be there when it makes its spectacular debut in Franschhoek from March 27 to 29.

As the festival’s official media partner, the Sunday Times is giving away four double tickets — valued at R5,500 per pair — exclusively to new subscribers.

How to enter

Simply sign up for the Sunday Times’ annual digital subscription package and you’ll automatically be entered into a lucky draw to win the tickets.

Your digital subscription unlocks a full year of Sunday Times’ quality journalism, including investigative reporting, long-form features, opinion and lifestyle coverage.

Priced at only R960 for 12 months*, it includes:

Full access to content on both the Sunday Times website and its sister site, TimesLIVE, including premium articles.

Access to the Sunday Times e-paper (a digital replica of the print newspaper).

Subscribe now to stand a chance to win.

Festival highlights

The iconic Swiss-born Montreux Jazz Festival has hosted legends like Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin and Prince since it was founded in 1967. The inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek celebrates that global heritage while embracing SA’s own vibrant jazz culture.

Renowned drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo will lead the amaBig Band Experience at the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Set over a weekend in the majestic Cape Winelands, it will deliver a curated lifestyle experience where exceptional music, food, wine and art collide.

The stellar musical programme features more than 30 local and international acts across multiple genres.

Visit the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek website for the full line-up and festival details.

Don’t miss your chance to win: subscribe now.

Terms and conditions

Eligibility

This promotion is open to residents of SA aged 18 years or older.

The promotion is available to new subscribers to Sunday Times Digital or TimesLIVE, as well as to existing subscribers adding a new digital publication not currently included in their active subscription.

Promotion period

The promotion is valid until 11:59pm on Sunday March 22 2026.

Subscriptions purchased after the closing date will not qualify for entry into the promotion.

Entry mechanism

Customers will automatically be entered into the competition when they successfully subscribe to a “Digital Access - Annual” Plan via the Sunday Times or TimesLIVE website during the promotion period.

Only fully completed and successfully paid subscriptions will qualify as valid entries.

Each qualifying subscription purchase will count as one entry into the draw.

Subscription package and billing

This promotional offer applies to the annual digital subscription package priced at R960.

Payment will be processed according to the selected subscription billing method at the time of purchase.

Subscription term

The subscription purchased under this promotion is valid for 12 months from the date of activation.

*Auto-renewal

At the end of the initial 12-month subscription period, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard annual subscription rate of R960, unless cancelled by the subscriber prior to the renewal date.

Prize details

Four winners will each receive two tickets (a double ticket) to the 2026 Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

The prize consists of event tickets only.

The prize does not include travel, accommodation, meals, transport, or any other associated costs, which will be the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not transferable, refundable, or redeemable for cash.

Winner selection and notification

Winners will be selected through a random draw from all eligible entries received during the promotion period.

The draw will take place after the promotion closes.

Winners will be notified by Tuesday March 23 2026, using the contact details provided during the subscription process.

If a winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within a reasonable time, Arena Holdings — the publisher of Sunday Times and TimesLIVE — reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

General terms

Arena Holdings reserves the right to amend, suspend, or terminate the promotion if required due to circumstances beyond its control.

By participating in the promotion, entrants agree that Arena Holdings may use their name for promotional purposes related to this competition, subject to applicable privacy laws.

Participation in the promotion constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.

Standard Arena Holdings publication and subscription terms and conditions apply.

For assistance or more information, please contact the Arena Holdings customer care team on 0860 525 200.