‘The soldiers will leave but the zama zamas will come back’

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Two men arrested during a raid in Rietvallei in Krugersdorp on Friday try to explain to SANDF members why they should not arrest them.

Residents of Rietvallei in Krugersdorp watched as soldiers raided houses linked to illegal mining this week, but many say they are not convinced the operation will bring lasting change.

At one house, equipment including generators, electric motors, welding machines and shovels was found.

Several alleged illegal miners were apprehended, while others fled.

Soldiers also inspected a swampy patch of land not far from the houses that had become a makeshift mining site.

One resident, who asked not to be named, fought back tears, saying she was relieved to see soldiers in the area.

She said she would never allow illegal miners to rent accommodation from her, as she had a bad experience with them at the funeral of a family member.

We do not have hope. They raid these places during the day, but at night they will be gone and we will be left here with the zama zamas again — Rietvallei resident

“The zama zamas stood outside the gates and randomly shot at the tent, but no-one was hurt. I don’t know why they would do that,” she said.

Another resident, who also did not want to be named, said she feared for her life because there was violence between different groups of illegal miners.

“That is scary. We agreed to live with them as long as they do not harm us. But if someone sees us speaking to the media, one of them might come during the night and paint us as snitches.”

A resident living next door to the raided house said they were afraid to report illegal activity because some residents had formed relationships with the illegal miners.

Another resident said the soldiers brought only temporary relief.

“We do not have hope. They raid these places during the day, but at night they will be gone and we will be left here with the zama zamas again.

“They know these places. They know the mines, and these police officers receive bribes from them. There’s no point to this operation. When the soldiers leave, they come back.”

The resident said those living near the houses used by the zama zamas often felt trapped between authorities and the illegal miners.

“At the end of the day we are the ones who remain here. The soldiers will leave, but we will still live with them.”