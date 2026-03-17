DA demands explanation for delay in court judgment statistics

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The DA has asked the Office of the Chief Justice to release statistics on late judgments without delay, give reasons for the delay and commit to timeous reporting.

The DA says it has written to the office of the chief justice (OCJ) requesting an explanation for the judiciary’s failure to release statistics on late judgments.

According to a GroundUp news report, the last report was released by the OCJ in October 2025 and dealt only with late judgment statistics from the second term of 2025.

DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said in the past, late judgment reports were published every term.

“Is it possible that late judgments have increased because judges across the country are buckling under an ever-growing caseload? And that this is not being publicised for public scrutiny,” said Breytenbach.

She said section 34 of the constitution afforded South Africans the non-negotiable right of access to courts.

“This right is infringed upon if legal disputes are not resolved efficiently. If the number of delayed judgments is increasing, South Africa deserves to know about it.”

She said that, in its letter, the party asked the OCJ to release the statistics on late judgments without delay, give reasons for the delay and commit to timeous reporting in future.

“If the statistics (when released) point to judges being overburdened, the appointment of additional judges across the country should be seriously considered. An efficient judiciary is crucial for removing criminals from society and keeping South Africans safe,” she said.

TimesLIVE