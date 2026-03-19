States challenge Trump decision to revoke basis of US climate regulations

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'Instead of helping Americans face our new reality, the Trump administration has chosen denial, instead repealing the critical protections that are foundational to the federal government’s response to climate change': New York State Attorney-General Letitia James

Twenty-three states, led by Democratic-governed New York and California, along with 14 cities and counties, sued US President Donald Trump‘s administration on Thursday seeking to undo its decision to revoke the government’s scientific finding that underpins US climate regulations, the New York Attorney-General’s Office said.

The legal challenge filed against the Environmental Protection Agency in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia takes aim at the agency’s move last month to terminate the government’s 2009 conclusion that climate change endangers human health and the environment. Trump has called climate change a hoax despite the scientific evidence.

The US Virgin Islands and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are also among those suing the EPA.

The lawsuit also challenges the EPA’s decision last month to repeal federal rules for all vehicles and engines from model years 2012 to 2027 that limit greenhouse gas tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks.

Some of the other states joining the lawsuit were Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia, alongside cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

A coalition of environmental groups previously sued the administration to challenge the revocation of the endangerment finding.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The endangerment revocation ― a major climate change policy rollback by Trump ― followed a string of regulatory cuts and other moves intended to unfetter fossil fuel development and stymie the rollout of clean energy.

In announcing the revocation last month, the Republican president called the endangerment finding “a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and drove up prices for American consumers”. The endangerment finding was made during Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency.

The plaintiffs in the new lawsuit took issue with Trump’s view.

“Instead of helping Americans face our new reality, the Trump administration has chosen denial, instead repealing the critical protections that are foundational to the federal government’s response to climate change,” said New York State Attorney-General Letitia James, a Democrat.

The EPA said the repeal and end of vehicle emission standards would save $1.3-trillion (R21.8-trillion) over 30 years.

Environmental groups said the move, along with the administration’s legal challenge to California’s zero-emission vehicle and tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions rules, will increase gasoline prices by as much as 9% over the next decade, adding over $3bn per year in fuel costs for US drivers by 2035.

Reuters