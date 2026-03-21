A-LISTERS | Getting into the swing of things

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On the one hand, it was all about controlling the swing; on the other, bodies surrendering to the music. But whether it was on the fairways at Steyn City or the boards at the Joburg Theatre this week, the audiences were left entranced.

Let’s start with the arrival on our shores of LIV Golf, the men’s professional golf league financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia which, with its 54-hole shotgun-start format, has given the PGA Tour a run for its money.

Thursday marked the league’s first tee-off in South Africa, at the sprawling gated estate between Diepsloot and Fourways in Joburg.

With thousands of golfing fans forking out at least R750 for day ground passes (and around R14,500 for a day in a hospitality tent with prime views of the 17th green), this is clearly a sporting event for those with deep pockets.

My invite came courtesy of a light lager brand which had tapped a Springbok giant to help launch its new ice-cold invention.

Former Miss South Africa runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna relaxing at Steyn City. (MASI LOSI)

On arrival at the raised double-storey pavilion set up in the fan village part of the precinct, I meet 2024 Miss South Africa runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna looking cool in a suitably green summer ensemble.

“The heat is heating us. Luckily, I am wearing linen,” says the beauty queen and influencer.

A short trek down to the greens, where we watch the shotgun start to the tournament in which all 18 groups, spread across the course, tee off at the same time. Then we head back to the marquee, where we are guided to the rooftop deck for a big announcement.

Former Springbok winger Akona Ndungane and actress Zola Nombona during the LIV Golf event at Steyn City. (MASI LOSI)

Guests — including actress Zola Nombona (who, like partner Thomas Gumede, is a keen golfer) and former Springbok wing Akona Ndungane (who says he’s got a better handicap than his twin brother, Odwa, who is also a former green and gold wing) — turn to the big screen to watch what appears to be a live feed in which we see two-time World Rugby Player of the Year award winner Pieter-Steph du Toit and reality TV star Siyamthanda “Juicy Jay” Jwacu travel to the venue on a private jet and then a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

Siyamthanda “Juicy Jay” Jwacu and Pieter-Steph du Toit at the golf. (MASI LOSI)

The two hulking ouens arrive on stage carrying a trunk that looks like it could be holding the Webb Ellis trophy but turns out to be storing a couple of draughts in cans instead.

I, though, was more interested to find out how Du Toit was recovering after a shoulder injury that cut short his Japanese season.

“Everything is going according to plan, so hopefully I will be back,” said the 33-year-old, who was wearing a t-shirt of Southern Guards, the LIV Golf South African team captained by Louis Oosthuizen.

If LIV sees golf entering a fast-paced group chat, Gregory Maqoma’s newest work, Genesis, takes modern dance and makes a rhapsody of moving bodies woven with music and poetry.

Nthato Modiselle and Renate Stuurman at the opening night of Greg Maqoma's dance opera 'Genesis' at the Joburg Theatre. (MASI LOSI)

Opening later that evening at the theatre in Braamfontein, this dance opera, which features an impressive cast led by seasoned actor and dancer Anelisa Phewa, saw the who’s who of the city come out to lend their support.

Folk like author and art patron Elinor Sisulu, Strauss & Co’s Khetiwe McClain, newly installed State Theatre CEO Shane Maja, artistic director James Ngcobo, art patron and 67 Blankets founder Carolyn Steyn (wearing a red heart badge in memory of her late sister, Sharon Barkhuizen, whom she lost to cancer in October last year) and Gauteng Tourism Authority chair Judi Nwokedi (who found herself stranded in Dubai at the start of the Iran war after her two-hour layover turned into a five-day wait for a flight home).

Judi Nwokedi at the Joburg Theatre. (MASI LOSI)

Actors, too, came out in full force, including Renate Stuurman and Motshabi Tyelele, who tells me we can look forward to seeing her on our TV screens next month when eTV’s drama series Emzini debuts.

Motshabi Tyelele at the theatre. (MASI LOSI)

“I play an old tannie. I can’t play a virgin any more,” quipped the acting veteran.

You have one last chance to watch this searingly lyrical exploration of the cycle of history. Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time finishes its short run with a final performance at the Joburg Theatre at 3pm today.