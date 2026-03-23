Families of deceased patients seek justice after Ombud’s scathing report

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Molebogang Mohlamme , the sister of one of the victims, Lerato speaks to the media following the release of the Health Ombud's findings into her sister's death. Picture by Mukovhe Mulidzwi.

Two Gauteng families are demanding justice after the Health Ombud exposed how catastrophic failures at two separate hospitals led to the deaths of their loved ones, a newborn baby and a mother of two.

The Ombud’s report, released on Monday, paints a harrowing picture of fatal medication errors, neglect and systemic lapses in public and private healthcare.

The newborn baby died at Netcare Femina, a private hospital in Pretoria. The other, a female patient, died alone in a locked psychiatric ward after a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

Releasing the findings on Monday, Health Ombud Prof Taole Mokoena, said the cases reveal “serious procedural, clinical, ethical and safety failures or lapses” in patient care.

He said the incidents “illustrate some of the lapses of safety of patients in our public and private sectors”.

Lala Masoka, the mother of the newborn, said the findings have brought back the moment her baby died.

“Trauma is coming back, the pain is still the worst, and seeing how my son passed away, it’s very painful,” she said.

Her son died at Netcare Femina Hospital on May 29 2023, after what the Ombud found was a fatal medication error.

“I was visiting the baby, and the nurse said there was something wrong with the baby ... I heard all the medical terms, and then that’s when I decided to lodge a complaint,” said Masoka.

According to the report, “critical errors” occurred when adrenaline was administered intravenously instead of nebulisation.

The Ombud found that poor communication among staff and weak systems contributed to the baby’s death. The hospital also failed to refer the death for a forensic post-mortem, despite it being linked to a medical intervention.

Masoka said she struggled to get answers from the hospital.

“The hospital was not responding to me. The doctors said that they don’t know what happened to the baby, and the baby was fine. So that is why I took it to the Health Ombud to help me.”

She says the findings bring some sense of accountability.

“I feel that the Health Ombud has really helped us, at least the hospital will be accountable.”

For her family, the pain is compounded by the circumstances of Lerato Mohlamme’s death.

Lerato from Mmakau, outside Ga-Rankuwa, was admitted to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital days before a fire broke out in the female psychiatric ward.

While 17 patients were evacuated, she died in a locked seclusion room.

The Ombud’s findings revealed disturbing conditions in the ward.

“The prescribed medicines were deliberately withheld as a form of punishment ...[and] the patient was denied food again as a form of punishment,” said Mokoena.

The report also found unlawful admission procedures, the improper use of restraints and a lack of proper supervision.

When the fire broke out, there were “critical delays” in rescuing her.

“The emergency exits were locked and the keys were misplaced or hidden,” said Mokoena.

The patient [Lerato] was still alive when the fire started and died from burn and smoke inhalation injuries.

The Mohlamme family said the findings confirm what Lerato had told them before she died.

Her sister, Molebogeng Mohlamme, said the findings have left the family devastated.

“I’m very shocked ... I’m very emotional. I regret the day we took her to the hospital. She did not deserve what happened to her.”

“Imagine [how] my sister suffered. She did not even eat, it means she was suffering.”

Molebogeng described her late sister as a warm and cheerful person who was a breadwinner for her family. She left behind her two young children.

It has nothing to do with infrastructure or training. It is simply inhumane. — Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

She said the children have had to change schools because the family could no longer afford the fees.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government accepts responsibility.

“We come here deeply hurt and disappointed … it is quite clear that there are many areas that still need improvement in the healthcare system,” he said.

“We deeply regret and take full responsibility for the failures identified.”

He said the province has begun implementing corrective measures, including increasing staff, improving security and addressing infrastructure issues.

“We have no intention of making excuses … we are focusing on the task at hand.”

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said both cases showed a breakdown in basic medical ethics.

“A cornerstone of medical ethics has been breached,” he said.

“The fundamental principle … is ‘first do no harm’. This principle has been violated in both cases.”

He said withholding food or medication could not be justified.

“It has nothing to do with infrastructure or training. It is simply inhumane.”

Motsoaledi said professional bodies would be expected to act against those responsible, while government works to improve infrastructure and oversight.

The Mohlamme family said it will pursue legal action following the findings.

Family spokesperson and ward councillor Violet Phalwane said attorneys have been appointed.

“We will take further action ... they must face the music because they even lied.”

“We need justice, we are not letting go.”

Mokoena said both cases highlight broader failures in patient safety and oversight.

“These two findings share a common message, which is that patient safety must be guarded and enforced at all times.”