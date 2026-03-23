Fresh delays hit analogue switch-off

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Fresh delays have rocked engagements to finalise a new analogue switch-off date with a steering committee set up for the job yet to meet.

South Africa has missed more than 10 analogue switch-off dates with the latest one halted by the courts in March last year due to the lack of consultation with broadcasting stakeholders.

Earlier this month, the digital communications department confirmed that a steering committee was yet to meet and a new switch-off date was yet to be agreed.

Departmental spokesperson Tlangelani Manganyi said the minister was still consulting with broadcasters on the switch-off date.

“Meetings are planned to take place following the establishment of the steering committee by the minister on February 20,” Manganyi said,

There seems to have been little to no movement since the court stopped Sentech from switching off analogue signals a year ago.

Manganyi said task team meetings to finalise the terms of reference will commence next week.

“There are no challenges. The department is focused on implementing the court decision by installing services to registered households and establishing a steering committee,” Manganyi said.

The analogue switch-off delays mean the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was forced to foot the bill for the transmission of both analogue and digital signals.

Though the SABC could not state how much it was spending on signal distribution due to contractual obligations, it listed it as being one of its highest cost drivers.

“The SABC believes that signal distribution is part of the public mandate and should be funded through the public mandate funding model, which is under development through the SABC Bill process,” said SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane.

She said until the public mandate funding model was concluded and implemented, “some funding interventions will be required in the interim.”

Meanwhile, civil society groups in the sector who form part of the steering committee, SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa, have blamed a lack of political will and blunders by government for the delays.

Our government has delayed installing free set-top boxes for indigent households and has also not advanced retail procurement for the ‘missing middle’ that would have to buy their own set-top box or a digital decoder. — SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition spokesperson Uyanda Siyotula

“Processes for verifying and installing set top boxes were delayed, also resulting in the slower pace,” said Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird.

Uyanda Siyotula, spokesperson for the SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition, said there was a lack of political will.

“Our government has delayed installing free set-top boxes for indigent households and has also not advanced retail procurement for the ‘missing middle’ that would have to buy their own set-top box or a digital decoder,” she said.

Set-top boxes are required for analogue television sets to receive and display digital signal. The government is providing free boxes to households with an income of less than R3,500, a process yet to be completed.

In October, the Sunday Times reported that the department had requested a further R800m to complete the digital migration process and redistribute more boxes to qualifying households.

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