Law Society condemns lawyer’s murder in Joburg CBD

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Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the police have launched a murder investigation following the shooting that happened at the corner of Fox and Joubert streets.

The president of the Law Society of South Africa has condemned the brutal killing of a female lawyer in the Johannesburg CBD, describing it as a “heinous act” that poses a serious threat to the country’s justice system.

Nkosana Mvundlela said the organisation would refrain from speculating on the details of the murder but strongly condemned it as one committed “under a cloak of sheer criminality”.

“We believe this is a heinous act that must be thoroughly investigated and dealt with decisively to ensure justice is served,” he said.

He warned that the killing could amount to an obstruction of justice, as it deprives clients of their chosen legal representative and disrupts ongoing legal proceedings.

“When a legal practitioner is killed, those they represent are forced to find alternative representation, which may delay cases and limit access to justice,” Mvundlela said.

An eyewitness, Pontsho Mahlangu, said the lawyer had just got out of her vehicle and was walking towards the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) when a man approached her on foot.

“When the man came close, he shot her in the head three times,” said Mahlangu, who spoke to TimesLIVE at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen running across the street to a waiting vehicle and escaping. Witnesses described the assailant as a black male.

When the man came close, he shot her in the head three times. — Pontsho Mahlangu, eyewitness

Another eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said the victim was a familiar face in the area who had visited the CCMA offices on several occasions.

“She was helping employees with cases, people who weren’t paid and were unfairly dismissed,” the witness said.

The shooting occurred at about 9am, triggering panic among nearby workers and passersby.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the police have launched a murder investigation following the shooting that happened at the corner of Fox and Joubert streets.

“Officers responded to reports of gunfire and, upon arrival, found the body of a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was allegedly followed by two unknown suspects who opened fire before fleeing on foot. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made,” Sibeko said.

The Law Society has called on law enforcement agencies to prioritise the case and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, mining group Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that the lawyer was part of its legal team. Spokesperson James Wellsted said the company is shocked by the incident.

“We do not have full details at this stage, and the police are investigating,” he said.

”We hope they will uncover more information and bring those responsible to justice.“