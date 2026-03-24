Two senior Joshco officials suspended amid Hawks probe into R290m tender fraud

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The vacant land where Joscho was supposed to construct a building at the corner of Bram Fisher and Selkirk Avenue in Randburg. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Two officials who were identified as persons of interest in a Hawks investigation into alleged procurement irregularities at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) have been placed on suspension.

Sunday Times has reliably learnt that the two, COO Melusi Ndima and executive manager for corporate shared services Nokwazi Mtshali, were placed on suspension late last week.

The news of this suspension comes a week after the Sunday Times revealed that SAPS’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is investigating allegations of massive procurement fraud involving housing contracts worth about R290m.

The Hawks are reportedly scrutinising tenders awarded in March 2025 for the construction of nearly 400 rooms in Klipspruit, Soweto and Selkirk Avenue, Randburg.

As the matter is before law enforcement agencies, the organisation is bound by rules relating to privacy of individuals and the integrity of ongoing investigations. — Joshco acting CEO Katlego Ditshego

Two sources, one an insider and another an external party with knowledge of the developments, confirmed to Sunday Times that the suspensions were effected late last week. They were suspended over their alleged lack of cooperation with Hawks investigators probing the two contracts.

Two weeks ago Joshco acting CEO Katlego Ditshego said: “We have been consulted by various law enforcement agencies for matters they are pursuing, including the referred projects …

“As the matter is before law enforcement agencies, the organisation is bound by rules relating to privacy of individuals and the integrity of ongoing investigations.

“It would therefore be inappropriate for Joshco to disclose or discuss the identities of any persons who may or may not form part of the investigation process.”

Joshco, reported to be the largest social housing entity in the country with more than 9,000 units across five city regions, reports to the City of Johannesburg’s human settlements department. It provides affordable, quality rental housing for low-to-middle-income earners, with rentals being priced between R900 and R5,500 a month.

Ditshego did not respond to e-mail queries on the latest developments, while both Ndima and Mtshali did not reply to messages sent to their phones.

The Hawks’ investigation stems from protected disclosures that alleged serious discrepancies in project expenditure and progress, as well as claims of links between contractors and the senior Joshco officials.

In Randburg, Joshco has paid out millions of rand, allegedly in the region of R20m, but with no visible work on site.

Ditshego previously claimed the expenditure was for professional fees and bulk earthworks that had been undertaken.

Sunday Times also learnt that boxes of documents, including sworn affidavits, policies on procurement and documents detailing financial transactions were handed over to the Hawks last week.