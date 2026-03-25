Court corridors stink as water crisis delays justice in Eastern Cape

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The Motherwell Magistrate’s Court has been without a reliable water supply for three weeks

A worsening water supply crisis at the Motherwell magistrate’s court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, has left the justice system under strain, with proceedings disrupted for the past three weeks.

Legal practitioners say the ongoing water shortage has forced courts to operate only until midday, leading to a delay in critical cases being heard and a growing backlog on the court roll.

The national department of justice and constitutional development confirmed the Motherwell court had been experiencing water supply challenges over the past few weeks but said the matter was receiving the necessary attention.

On Tuesday, the public ablutions on the ground floor were cordoned off.

Criminal attorney Bond Nyoka said the situation had negatively affected court personnel, the accused, complainants and their families.

“Court sessions have been forced to end at noon, causing outrage among clients.

“Those seeking bail feel their rights are being violated.”

Nyoka said awaiting-trial prisoners were also being denied their right to a speedy trial.

“The urgency of the matter has led to discussions for bail court proceedings to be transferred to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court [in North End].

“But this would similarly cause that court to experience a backlog.”

Nyoka said he had three clients seeking bail who constantly had to have their matters postponed due to the water crisis.

“We, as lawyers, look bad when we cannot assist them.”

Attorney Thembinkosi Rawula agreed the situation was dire.

Rawula said many cases before the Motherwell court had to be postponed for the past three weeks because they were told to vacate the building at midday.

In the latest incident on Monday, his client’s formal bail application could not proceed because there simply was not enough time in the day.

Rawula stressed that bail hearings were urgent in nature.

He said added the lack of water to wash hands and flush toilets was a health risk.

As a result, many lawyers did not want to take on cases in Motherwell, he said.

Justice and constitutional development spokesperson Samuel Modipane said the Motherwell court’s municipal account was up to date.

“The challenges relate to low water pressure affecting the shared supply between the court and the adjacent police station, as well as possible technical faults within the municipal system,” Modipane said.

“Court services have continued but with necessary adjustments.

“Priority is being given to urgent matters, particularly domestic violence cases.

“The matter has been escalated to the department of public works and infrastructure, which is responsible for facility management.

“Interim water delivery measures have been arranged, though challenges with existing infrastructure, including a leaking water tank, have affected sustainability.

“A joint site assessment involving public works and the municipality has been conducted.

“Further interventions, including temporary water storage, are being pursued while technical faults are addressed.”

Asked if shutting down the court at noon daily was the solution, Modipane said on days when water supply was significantly constrained, operations were adjusted accordingly.

He said that approach was informed by occupational health and safety considerations for court users and officials.

He confirmed that moving the Motherwell bail court to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court was under consideration and that they were in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

We just celebrated Human Rights Day, but officials don’t even want to drink anything in this heat because where will they relieve themselves if they need the loo? — Source

Asked if they had a timeframe for when the issue would be resolved, Modipane said the process involved multiple stakeholders, including public works, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and appointed contractors.

However, they did not have an exact timeframe.

“We remain committed to ensuring continued access to justice and are working collaboratively with all stakeholders to resolve the matter as expeditiously as possible.”

He said the water meter was located at the neighbouring Motherwell police station, with the account administered by public works on behalf of the SAPS.

“A project has also been registered to provide a dedicated water backup system for the court,” Modipane said.

“Implementation processes are under way.

“Engagement with the municipality is being co-ordinated through public works.

“Following a recent joint site assessment, further engagement with the municipality has been undertaken to address the identified issues.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the Motherwell police station had experienced municipal water supply problems.

He said it had been ongoing for several years due to water pipe pressures, issues with the reservoir/pressure tank and occasional water pump failures.

“Motherwell SAPS has implemented contingency plans with extra water tanks to manage water needs within the station for the [holding] cells and ablution facilities.”

Beetge said the station had been without water for the past three weeks.

“These temporary measures were put in place to prevent breaks in service delivery to the community while the station awaits the much-needed solution/repairs from the municipality and public works.”

Meanwhile, a senior court official, not permitted to speak to the media, confirmed that the court had been without water for three weeks, adding that the problem had been ongoing sporadically for the past four years.

The official said the issue was that the water pump was unable to pump water from the reservoir to the building.

The official said that because court staff and the community could not use the toilets, the court had to close by noon.

“The biggest problem is that the bail court is not sitting for its full hours, meaning the number of cases keeps increasing.

“We now have 20 to 30 suspects in a cell that should only take 10.

“The numbers increase at an exponential rate after weekends.

“On Mondays, we witness a rise in the number of suspects.”

For the suspects, there is no running water and, when desperate, they must use toilets that cannot flush.

The official said this was a particular health risk for the women in custody.

“Men can stand to relieve themselves, but what must the women do?” the source said.

“Without being able to [immediately] flush these toilets, the court passages reek.

“Those in the cells have no choice but to go when they need to.

“They have to use that one [non-flushing] toilet between 30 of them.

“We don’t have a JoJo tank.

“The police have their own which they bought through their own ways.”

Relocating the Motherwell bail court to the building in North End, according to the source, came with logistical challenges.

“We just celebrated Human Rights Day, but officials don’t even want to drink anything in this heat because where will they relieve themselves if they need the loo?

“This is an emergency.”

The municipality failed to comment by the time of publication.