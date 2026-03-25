Judge tears into ‘arrogant’ contract killer over 8 murders and zero remorse

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The Pietermaritzburg high court has convicted and sentenced contract killer to life in prison in a scathing, personal judgment.

The Pietermaritzburg high court judge has delivered a blistering, deeply personal sentencing judgment against a hitman who has made a living out of killing.

Convicted murderer Siphamandla Gumede, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment for one murder, alongside two additional 15-year sentences for murder and 30 days for assault — all to run concurrently with the five life sentences he is already serving for previous killings.

By the court’s own tally, Gumede has now been convicted of eight murders.

“It is unusual in this life to come across a person who has purposefully killed another human being,” judge Robin Mossop said. “But to come across a man who has purposefully killed eight times leaves no doubt about what that person does for a living. He kills.”

The judge dismantled Gumede’s denials, describing him as untruthful and fundamentally unrepentant.

“Your default position is to lie,” Mossop said, adding that nothing during or after the trial had shifted that view.

Gumede showed no emotion as victim impact statements were read out. The evidence was found by the court to be “tremendously upsetting”, with families having testified about the loss of breadwinners and how their lives had been upended. Yet Gumede appeared unmoved throughout.

“Your air of studied boredom remained,” Mossop noted.

That indifference, coupled with Gumede’s refusal to acknowledge even his previous convictions, led the court to the conclusion there was no basis on which to reduce the sentence and no remorse to consider.

Gumede had instructed his lawyer to tell the court he was not guilty of any of the eight crimes for which he has already been convicted.

“Not only is there no remorse… you are also unrepentant about your prior conduct,” Mossop said.

The judge also rejected any suggestion that Gumede’s personal circumstances — including growing up without a father — could justify leniency.

“That is a social reality that a number of citizens of this country experience,” he said. “Many people grow up without a father and do not go on to become murderers.”

There were no obvious links between you and the people that you murdered. It seems to me more likely that you kill people for money at the request of others. — Judge Robin Mossop

Instead, the court painted a picture of a dangerous and calculating individual, a man with no apparent links to his victims. This was the factor that pointed strongly, in Mossop’s view, to contract killings.

“There were no obvious links between you and the people that you murdered,” he said. “It seems to me more likely that you kill people for money at the request of others.”

Who those “others” are may never be known, he said.

“That is a secret that only you know… and I have little doubt that you will never reveal what you know."

Mossop said society had no place for men like Gumede.

“You must be made to lawfully disappear from society,” he said. “The community is not a safe place with you in it.”

Amid the condemnation, the court paused to quote from the son of one of Gumede’s victims, Edwin Zungu.

“I never thought that my father’s killer would be found… We have peace in our hearts. We feel safe. Our lives will heal,” the son said.

Mossop called the words “moving”, expressing hope that the families would find closure.

His views on Gumede’s actions were less merciful.

“The greater part of your life will be spent in prison with other violent men,” the judge said. “You only get one life, and you have wasted yours.”

In his final words Mossop addressed the convicted killer directly: “Do you understand? I wish you good luck.”